Larry King On Shawn Divorce: Huge Age Gap Can Kill A Marriage

Larry King filed for a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King. Now, the famous talk show host finally revealed what broke the marriage apart.

The Age Gap

The huge difference in their ages has finally taken its toll on what was once a dreamy love affair. Larry King told PEOPLE that their age difference was what caused their marriage to fall apart.

The host also revealed that his wife is a religious Mormon while he is an agnostic atheist, which caused problems in their marriage. He added that they survived a lot of challenges in the past, "but we hit a point where we didn't get along."

Larry suffered from a stroke that almost killed him earlier in 2019. He filed for divorce from his wife, Shawn King, in August of the same year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the root cause.

Friends of Shawn told Page Six that when she received the notice of the filing, she was surprised and "was completely blindsided by the filing."

Wanting Happiness

Larry opened up about what he wanted to do with his life.

The 86-year-old told PEOPLE that when a person is in his 40s and there are unhappy moments in the marriage, they can easily overcome it. However, it is different for people his age.

Larry aid it can be hard for them to overcome marital problems because there is nothing worse than arguing at their age.

"I just wanted to be happy," he said. "I wish Shawn nothing by the best. We love each other. And I'll always care for her."

At this point in his life, Larry emphasized that all he wanted was to be happy. Arguing with his wife about the things that they could easily have talked about is not what he wanted to do.

The host admitted that they did try to talk about things, but he decided to file for divorce because nothing that they do seem to work for them.

Unwarranted Joy

In an exclusive report released by Page Six, family and friends of Larry King were "ecstatic" about the divorce.

"When he nearly died, that was when he realized that she never truly cared for him," sources said at that time.

Over the years, Larry King has been with different people. Shawn was his seventh wife and he has five children, two of whom he shares with Shawn King.

When asked how the year2019 has been, Larry admitted it has been "rough" for him. He also said that he does not have any idea what is in store for him in 2020.

"I can still work and I can watch my kids grow up. I feel positive and hopeful," the veteran host said.

Larry may have had another failed marriage. Despite everything that happened, however, he has nothing but good words for his soon to be ex-wife.

