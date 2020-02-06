Royal Comfort: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Might NOT Want to Return Because of This!

Roughly a month after royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped their bombshell announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family, it looks like their family have slowly settled down and has been at home in Canada.

Bombshell Decision

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had taken everybody by surprise when they informed the public about their decision to step back as senior royals. Through an Instagram post, Meghan and Harry made it clear that they want to live a private life and become financially independent from the monarchy.

As part of their royal exit, the couple said that their family would be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America and raise their now eight-month-old son, Archie, exposed in both different worlds.

Their decision -- which according to Harry was not something he took lightly -- made tons of controversies, leading Queen Elizabeth II to summon him, his father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William to an emergency meeting in Sandringham.

While Buckingham Palace said that the couple would be stripped off their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles and military appointments, the 93-year-old monarch has expressed her full support to Meghan and Harry's decision.

After the announcement, Meghan immediately flew back to Vancouver Island while Prince Harry finished several royal engagements, including an appearance at Sentebale in London, where he delivered an emotional speech addressing the infamous "Megxit."

According to the 35-year-old Prince, their controversial decision did not come easy, and they were left with "no other option" but to pursue it.

Dream Life?

Despite the dramas brought by their royal exit, it seems like Meghan and Harry are now living the peaceful life that they have always dreamed of.

According to a source close to the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quickly adjusted to their new life while staying in a $14 million mansion in Vancouver.

The source told People that on regular days, the couple is enjoying simple things like a yoga session, a quick walk with Meghan's beagle and labrador dogs, dining inside the mansion, and spending quality time with Archie.

"They both love to be outside and have been loving it there." the insider said. "They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."

The couple's friend revealed that Meghan and Harry's aura looks like as if "a heavy weight has been lifted" from their shoulders.

Royal watcher Erin Hill also said that as soon as Meghan returned to Canada, she looks "less stressed" and energetic to go out and reach out to support new projects.

A few days after she landed in Canada, Meghan went to a women's organization to support and champion women's rights.

Being a nature lover's oasis, Erin added that the country is a perfect sanctuary for the royal couple, and it looks like it will be the main reason why they wouldn't want to return to the United Kingdom.

With the way they are living their life, it sure looks less and less likely that the Sussexes will back out of their decision.

