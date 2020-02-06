Lady Gaga Not Going Gaga Over New Beau Michael Polansky: 'They Are Not Serious!'

Is this another budding bad romance or is it just a short-term fling?

Lady Gaga has been through many relationships, and it seems she's taking a new approach with her new beau Michael Polansky.

The two have been dating for months now, but the 33-year-old singer is taking it easy this time. Instead of being too serious about what the future holds for them, the "Poker Face" hitmaker is enjoying their sweet time together.

Instagram Official

On February 4, Gaga made it all Instagram official. She posted a photo of herself seated on the lap of Polansky while locked in a kiss

However, a source close to the singer said that although she is open to the world about her relationship with Polansky, she considers the realtionship it nothing.

"They are not serious about it," a source told Us Weekly "She's having fun and likes the attention, but he is not the only guy she's interested in. Despite sharing a pic of them on Instagram together, she hasn't been making a big deal about Michael to her friends."

Michael Polansky is the CEO of the Parker Group of Companies owned by Sean Parker, Facebook co-founder.

Old Love

Polansky and Lady Gaga were first spotted together at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. It was exactly two months since Lady Gaga broke things off with Daniel Horton in the same city.

Radar Online previously reported that the "Shallow" artist and her sound engineer boyfriend, 37, had a huge argument in their hotel suite in the MGM Mansions in Las Vegas.

"Everything was going well between them. In fact, he would spend so much time in her mansion, cooking her romantic meals," a source said about Gaga and Horton. "But when they had a huge fight in Las Vegas, he packed up and left.

Everyone who was with them was surprised about what happened, especially since Horton has been working with Lady Gaga's production team for a long time.

Gaga's relationship with Horton came less than a year after her engagement was called off. Back then, she was dating her talent manager, Christian Carino. Radar Online learned that the CAA Agent was caught getting cozy with a brunette in West Hollywood, which led to their breakup.

New Year, New Love

But as the new year came, Lady Gaga found herself a new love in the person of Polansky. The two were first publicly linked on New Year's Eve, but they have gradually made their relationship known.

The two officially came out to the public when they spent the weekend in Miami for the Super Bowl. Before her pre-Super Bowl concert, the two were photographed while resting in the balcony. They were also spotted locking lips without a care in the world.

"They were not shy about showing PDA," a source told PEOPLE. "The two looked very happy together."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles