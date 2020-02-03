Lady Gaga Shows The World Her New CEO Boyfriend: Who's The Lucky Guy?

After being spotted smooching on New Year's Day, Lady Gaga has finally revealed to the world who her boyfriend is.

At that time, he had not been identified. The rumored Lady Gaga boyfriend was just her "mystery man."

During the pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday, however, the pop star was pictured with a man on her arm, who many believe is the same man she shared a kiss with. Page Six published photos of the two snuggled up outside on a hotel balcony.

E! News ran a more detailed report on their relationship, with a source telling the outlet that the singer-actress "has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing each other since before the holidays, and she's crazy about him."

Deciding to take control of the rumors, Lady Gaga went on to share a photo of them embracing on a boat.

The picture appears to be taken on a private boat, which the couple might have set out on to spend some quality time together. Gaga sits on her boyfriend's lap as he looks at her affectionately.

On Instagram, she captioned the photo, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans. You're the best."

According to Page Six, Gaga's new man is Michael Polansky.

Who's Michael Polansky?

Polansky is the executive director of the Parker Foundation, a foundation he co-created with Sean Parker -- who co-founded big tech companies like Facebook and Napster.

Michael is also on the board of the San Francisco-based Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which sponsors research for cancer treatment.

Apart from that, Entertainment Tonight discovered that Gaga's new man studied applied mathematics and computer science at Harvard University and graduated in 2006.

A source told Page Six that "Michael is a brilliant guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key."

The same report said that Lady Gaga and Michael met in December at Sean Parker's birthday party at his Los Angeles home.

According to an insider, "People are saying Gaga would have met him through events Sean Parker has hosted at his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation."

Seeing the loved-up picture of their favorite singer, fans were quick to run to the comments section to congratulate Lady Gaga and Michael.

"She looks so genuinely happy," one fan said. Another said, "Your face just glows when you're happy."

What About Bradley Cooper?

When "A Star is Born" came out, fans were happy with the thought that Lady Gaga and Cooper are going to get together since their chemistry was just hard to ignore.

But on numerous occasions, the duo has denied that something romantic is going on between them

"I think the press is silly. We made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course, we wanted people to believe that we were in love," Lady Gaga said previously.

Because people thought that they were in a relationship, both Lady Gaga and Cooper believe that they did a pretty good job in their roles and performance for their movie.

