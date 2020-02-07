Claire Danes Asks Beyonce What?! Homeland Actress Shares Humiliating Encounter

What happened to Claire Danes is proof that even award-winning actors lose their composure in Beyonce's presence.

During an appearance at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Homeland" actress recalled the time she was able to have a chat with the Queen B herself at the 2016 CFDA Awards.

The most memorable moment of the meeting, however, was something that Danes would want to forget. Apparently, she asked Beyonce a question that, in hindsight, was "not appropriate."

What Happened?

"I was at a fashion award thing, and we were both going to present. We were backstage in this little area, and she was wearing this bedazzled jumpsuit and a giant hat," Danes shared. "And it was just everything you want Beyoncé to be."

At that moment, however, her brain "just stopped working."

"It's intense. It's her, right? I was talking, I was saying words and she said words back,| Danes recalled before revealing that Beyonce confessed to her that she was a fan.

According to Danes, Beyonce told her that she and her husband "really love" her show and "watch it all the time," to which the 40-year-old three-time Emmy-award winning actress responded witt "that's alamzing."

The "If I Were A Boy" singer-songwriter then told Danes that she just finished her tour and will be taking a vacation.

"I was like, 'Really? Where are you gonna go?'" Claire revealed. "And she said, 'Yeah, no, we're thinking about it.'"

At that moment, Claire realized that "you cannot ask Beyoncé where she's going on vacation" because "that's not appropriate."

"That's not something you do," Danes exclaimed as she buried her face in her hands.

When Danes was called to the stage of the said awards show, she revealed she was "very happy" that they could end their conversation right there.

The actress, however, emphasized Beyonce was "lovely and charming."

Fallon then chimed in and poked fun at Danes for the epic fail.

"You were a disaster," Fallon said before asking if she has seen her since. Danes hilariously responded, saying "No, she didn't invite me on vacation. That didn't happen."

Beyonce, Jay z Protesting?

In other news, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z made headlines when they stayed remained seated during the U.S. National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Most reports said that the couple were "staging a protest" by not standing up during the anthem. It even lead to speculations that they were sending a message of support to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who first kneeled during the anthem in 2016.

At that time, Colin was protesting racial injustice. Now, he has allegedly been blackballed by NFL teams and has been without a team since 2017.

The video obtained by TMZ show the rapper and his wife remaing seated while others around them were standing during Lovato's performance.

Two days after that incident, Jay Z was at a lecture at Columbia University and was asked what happened about that incident.

According to the music mogul, the whole thing was not premeditated.

"We were talking about how beautiful she looks and how she sounds and what she's gone through in her life for her to be on the stage, and we're so proud of her," Jay Z said.

He also explained that he was preoccupied, wondering if the sound levels were too low and what the TV cameras were picking up.

