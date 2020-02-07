Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Ex-Lover -- But It's Not Brad Pitt!

Jennifer Aniston has always been a paparazzi favorite over the years. Thanks to these persistent photographers, fans are always updated with her whereabouts.

For the past couple of decades, people have seen the "Friends" star date men, including Brad Pitt, John Mayer, Justin Theroux, and several rumored flings here and there. In fairness to Jenn, her list of exes are all equally good looking and total charmers -- which is probably one of the reasons why paparazzi could not get enough of her.

Just last month, the 50-year-old actress once again made headlines after her sweet reunion with Brad Pitt was caught on cam. The ex-lovers are both present at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they both received recognition for their respective films.

The few seconds that Brad and Jenn exchanged pleasantries and touched each other's hands sent the internet into a total frenzy. The reunion is like a dream come true for everyone who witnessed their romance back in the days.

However, it looks like "The Morning Show" actress is slowly keeping her exes close lately as she is once again spotted with another ex-lover.

On Thursday night, the actress was seen leaving a Los Angeles hotspot minutes after her ex-boo John Mayer was also seen exiting the same area.

According to a Daily Mail report, both Jenn and John attended an Oscars party at Sunset Tower Hotel and left the same building minutes after each other.

Based on the photos obtained by the British news outlet, Jennifer looked gorgeous as usual while the "Daughters" singer was donning a black leather biker jacket during the said dinner party.

Jennifer Aniston e John Mayer (!) saindo do Sunset Tower na última quinta, dia 06/02. pic.twitter.com/rAAUVZ97ue — Jennifer Aniston Brasil (@aniston_br) February 7, 2020

The singer was also spotted being his animated self as he chats with friends, while Jennifer engaged conversation with the same group of crowd minutes before John left the scene.

It is the first time that the ex-lovers were spotted in the same place together after John's infamous Playboy interview back in 2010, during which he said some pretty nasty comments about Jenn and their eight-year age gap.

"I'll always be sorry that it didn't last. In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can't change the fact that I need to be 32," John said.

The singer emphasized on the age-gap issue by using technological advancement as reference.

"If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent, I'll eat my fucking shoe. One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting," John said.

"The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she's still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction," he added.

According to E! News, Jenn, and John first became an item when they met in an Oscars party back in February 2008. What are the odds, right?

The dating rumors spread like wildfire. Jenn and John made their relationship public in April 2008, broke up for two months, got back together, and eventually fall apart in March 2009.

