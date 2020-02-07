Royal War? Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie Fighting For Meghan Markle's Attention

The world of Hollywood is filled with celebrity friendships adored by fans. Despite the industry being a hopeless place flooded with gossips and intrigues, beautiful frienship surprisingly lasts a lifetime.

But the number of tight friendships can also match the number of enemies within the industry. Two of the actresses who are no secret not to get along well is Hollywood's top-billed celebrities Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Of course, everyone knows that their common denominator is the ever-gorgeous Brad Pitt, who by now is Jenn and Angie's ex-husband. It all started a decade ago when the Brad-Jenn marriage was ruined allegedly because of the 56-year-old actor's closeness to Angelina.

For years, the two women are pitted against each other, although they have not gotten a chance to work or even met each other.

When Brad and Jenn had a sweet reunion at SAG Awards last month, #TeamJenn and #TeamJolie are back on the game once again. Nonetheless, as if a decade of a feud over Brad Pitt is not enough, Jenn and Angie are now reportedly fighting over a different person.

A source revealed that the two actresses are battling over who gets to rub elbows with the now-famous Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, recently turned their backs on the royal family and are now enjoying a private and independent life in Canada. They are reportedly scouting for a home in Los Angeles as the family wants to spend their summer in the native city of the former "Suits" actress.

"Both Jen and Ange want to spend time with Meghan and Harry once she's in LA, which means they're essentially rivals again and they're both willing to put the boot into each other," a source told Heat World.

While the rest of Hollywood wants to be friends with the royal couple, Jenn and Angie are specifically persistent to make Meghan a part of their squad.

However, it looks like the 38-year-old Markle would have a huge decision to make as Jenn and Angie are said to avoid having mutual BFFs.

The insider said that the "Friends" alum is planning to lure Meghan into her squad, as she has this power to hook her up with possible acting roles.

"She's also hoping they'd be wooed by the thought of hanging out with her impressive roster of A-list friends - including Brad Pitt of course," the source said.

Meanwhile, the "Maleficent" star is looking into introducing the royal couple into a wider variety of charity works.

"That's where she can help more than anyone else in Hollywood. Not only has she got a lot of influence at the UN, but she can also help make introductions to a ton of non-profit groups that she's confident will appeal to Meghan and Harry," the insider added.

But wait there is more! The source said that "The Morning Show" actress called Jolie as a "poison on (a) social level" -- which is why people avoid getting close to her.

The insider said that while Angie is aware of Jenn's comment, she chose to ignore it to avoid getting the ball back at Jenn's hands.

