Royal Mistress: Camilla Was Actually Happy About Secret Affair With Prince Charles!

It was such a huge royal scandal when Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' affair went public. At that time, the Prince of Wales was still married to Princess Diana.

The affair led to the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1996.

After the Princess of Wales' death, the heir to the throne and Camilla decided to get married and became the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in 2005.

However, according to royal biographer Christopher Wilson, Camilla never intended to have anything serious with the Prince.

In the 2017 Channel 4 documentary "The Royal House of Windsor," it was revealed that Camilla was quite content being just his mistress.

"Camilla saw life as Charles' mistress as a bit of fun and a thing that would never be made public and would continue for as long as she was sexually active," the royal expert said,

"I don't think there was ever any ambition on her part to advance herself to become the wife of the Prince of Wales."

It was also reported that Camilla only wanted the "excitement and fun" and have never intended to take Princess Diana's place or become part of the royal family.

Camilla, a Changed Woman?

Since their marriage, however, the two have stayed loyal to each other and Camilla is reported to have been a great source of strength and support for her husband.

According to royal author Penny Junor who spoke to Hello Magazine, She has seen a tremendous change in Prince Charles over the past couple of years, and she thanks Camilla for that.

"He used to be quite a depressed character. He was earnest and didn't laugh a lot," Junor continued. "But Camilla snapped him out of that, and she has completely transformed him."

Because of Camilla, Prince Charles is reportedly "a much happier man" and "has so much more confidence these days."

Not Suitable Partners

Initially, Camilla Parker-Bowles was not a suitable wife for Prince Charles. Their love story did not even start with their affair even though the two were married to other people before.

The two first met and fell in love when Prince Charles was only 24 years old. At that time, Camilla was not considered "an appropriate bride" by The Firm.

When Prince Charles joined the navy, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. The Prince was reportedly left devastated and talked to his uncle, Lord Mountbatten, about his broken heart.

By 1978, Prince Charles and Camilla resumed their relationship, but this time, in secret, because she was married and had two children already.

When Prince Charles was engaged to Princess Diana, the two broke up again.

However, by the time 1986 rolled around, Prince Charles and Camilla once again started sleeping together.

In Junor's 2018 book "The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair that Rocked the Crown," Michael Peat -- who was Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales -- had specific instructions from the royal family to break them up.

"This is certainly how the people in St. James' Palace who worked with Peat during those first few months viewed the situation," the writer wrote, as many thought it was unsuitable that Charles would marry a divorcee.

Unluckily for the royal family, the Prince of Wales never gave up on Camilla "no matter what." The private secretary reportedly kept changing tactics, but in the end, he became the loudest advocate of their marriage.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles