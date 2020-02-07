Meghan Markle Cannot Do Commercials, Branding Mogul Says

Early this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family. In their announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also stated that they wish to be financially independent.

While an insider claims that Markle was planning a "world domination," the former actress will not be doing advertisements.

Simon Huck, Kim Kardashian's best friend who owns a branding agency, said that his company is flooded with huge offers for the former "Suits" star.

Huck told The Morning Toast, "Obviously, our agency was flooded with inquiries for Meghan." He even revealed that offers go up as high as seven figures.

Moreover, the media mogul said that if Markle accepted all of the deals for the company, she would make at least $100 million. Nonetheless, Huck believes that Markle will not do commercials.

"She's not going to do traditional commercials endorsements, and she's not going to be doing a perfume. She'll do things with.. a Netflix," Huck explained.

According to the expert, the Sussexes might follow former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in their footsteps.

"Meghan will do a book deal. She'll do a TV show. She'll produce," he added.

Huck's comments also follow the remarks made by New York-based PR firm, 5W Public Relations. According to their CEO Ron Torossian, both individually and as a couple, the Sussexes are "limitless" in all aspects of endorsements.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, "Whether appearances, brand partnerships, or more, they could make eight or nine figures annually with endorsement deals."

Torossian even said that "the sky is the limit" for the two in terms of earning potential money in North America.

But the Duchess of Sussex will not be doing paid commercial work immediately to avoid looking like a gold digger, according to a report by New York Magazine.

A high-ranking publicist told the publication: "The plan has to be world domination, though I don't think she'll do a lot of commercial stuff for a while because she wants to prove the British wrong that she's just a brat and a gold digger."

As speculation of Harry and Meghan's future financial arrangements arise, Kim Kardashian West's endorsement firm has claimed it is already taking offers for the couple.

A few days ago, there were rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined Fame by Sheeraz, which connects celebrities and influencers like the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, to companies looking for someone to promote their products.

"Sheeraz, Inc. is now taking appearances and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," the firm said in a post.

However, Buckingham Palace came out swinging to the couple's defense and said it is not true.

A royal source told The Sun, "If this happens, it will raise a few eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.

"It is not quite what the Queen imagined when she granted Harry and Meghan the freedom to cut loose from the family and pursue their careers."

After the couple went to Canada to start their new life, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted last week stepping out at a church in Norfolk while wearing a sparkling Canadian snowflake brooch in what looks like an apparent nod to the couple.

It seems as though she is sending a message to his relatives in Canada.

