Royal Snub: Did Meghan Markle Ignore Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie's Invitations?

It looks like the Duchess of Sussex has found a new BFF! However, it is not in the persona of the two most prominent names in Hollywood who first initiated their desire to rub elbows with the former actress-turned-royal.

It could be recalled that Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are reportedly plotting their way to spend time with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They both managed to pitch their invitation the minute news broke that the royal couple will be spending their summer in Los Angeles.

While the majority of the celebrities wanted to befriend the royal couple, the feuding Jennifer and Angelina are exerting extra effort to crawl their way to be Meghan's next gal pal.

"Both Jen and Ange want to spend time with Meghan and Harry once she's in LA, which means they're essentially rivals again and they're both willing to put the boot into each other," a source told Heat Magazine.

The insider added that the "Friends" alum is trying to invite Meghan by luring her in the possibility to score acting engagements through her Hollywood connections. At the same time, the "Maleficent" star is looking to introduce the royal couple into a wider variety of charity works.

However, it looks like the famous exes of Brad Pitt did not stand a chance to have a royal bestie, as the 38-year-old Meghan chose to spend her time with an equally renowned celebrity when they step foot in Florida over the weekend.

According to E! News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first joint appearance at a private investment summit sponsored by JP Morgan on Friday. The couple is present in the said summit to speak in an audience filled with wealthy entrepreneurs and investors.

Right after their speaking engagement, Meghan and Harry reportedly went straight to have dinner with Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Page Six reported that the double date took place at the Habitat restaurant located at the five-star 1Hotel South Beach.

"Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner," the source said.

J.Lo, who recently had a show-stopping Super Bowl LIV halftime performance, was also heard inviting the royal couple to bring their eight-month-old son Archie to have some sort of play date with their kids.

"J.Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids," the source added.

Meghan Markle bonding with J.Lo over a play date with kids? Who could not resist? It looks like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie should now dismiss their royal bestie dreams as "Jenny From The Block" has already secured the spot.

While Meghan and Harry allegedly earned a whopping half-a-million dollars in the said JP Morgan summit, the Duchess could still get some hustle tip from the real "Hustler" herself.

After the couple's double date and play date invitation, we cannot help but wonder if Meghan and Harry will also be present at J.Lo and Arod's upcoming wedding. Exciting!

