Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional in Painful IG Post About Kobe Bryant, Gigi -- 'I'm So Mad!'

Losing a loved one is an excruciating stage in life. Waking up each morning and thinking about restarting your life all over again without them will always be a struggle.

The study of psychology suggests that there are five stages of grief when losing a loved one. It includes denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. This stage of mourning is experienced by people who are dealing with a heavy feeling of permanent loss of a loved one.

Since the tragic death of NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Marie, people have seen how strong the Bryant's family's matriarch is when it comes to dealing with the sudden passing of the father-and-daughter tandem.

The public commends Vanessa Bryant for showing courage and bravery amidst these challenging times for her family. Through her social media account, the 37-year-old widow of Kobe has been expressing her gratitude towards the fans and supporters, who continuously honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

But in a recent Instagram post, Vanessa finally let her guard down and broke down, revealing her true emotions on Kobe and Gigi's passing.

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words," Vanessa wrote alongside a video montage of her very own Black Mamba and Mambacita.

"My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time," she added.

The mother-of-four explained that she is trying her best to process that her husband is now gone, but her body refuses to accept that she will never see her lovely second daughter again.

"It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?!" Vanessa said.

"I'm so mad. She had so much life to live," she added.

The Mamba Queen said that while she is extremely sad that she will no longer be with Kobe and Gigi, she is still grateful that she gets to spend the rest of her life with her three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.

In the end, Vanessa acknowledged her emotions as a part of the grieving process and said that she wants to share her feelings with those who experienced a tragic loss like her.

"God, I wish they were here, and this nightmare would be over," Vanessa added.

Vannesa's painful Instagram entry now reached 6.2 million views, with friends and supporters pouring their love, support, and words of encouragement to the grieving widow.

Kobe and Gigi died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas California on the 26th of January together with seven other passengers, namely baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa; mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The crew was en route to a basketball tournament in Kobe's own Mamba Academy, where he serves as a coach to Gianna's team.

Family, friends and fans will have a memorial service for Kobe and Gigi on the 24th of February at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles