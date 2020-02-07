Heartbreaking! Jay-Z Reveals The Last Thing Kobe Bryant Told Him Before Tragic Crash

It has been almost two weeks since the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and people continue to pay tribute and honor the Los Angeles Lakers icon in the most touching way.

While most of the celebrities already took times to post something about Kobe on their respective social media accounts, one of his close friends recently broke his silence on the 41-year-old's untimely death.

On Tuesday, Jay-Z was able to talk about Kobe during his sports agency Roc Nation's lecture series at Columbia University.

When asked to talk about the recent passing of the 18-time NBA All-Star, the rapper shared his last conversation with Kobe, which happened weeks before he was killed in a tragic helicopter crash together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

"Kobe was a guy that looked up to me, and we've hung out multiple time(s)," Jay-Z said during the question and answer portion of the forum.

According to the 50-year-old rapper, Kobe was just at his house on New Year's Day, and he will never forget the last time they talk.

"He was last at my house on New Year's, and he was just in the greatest space that I've seen him in," the rapper added.

Being the proud dad that he is, the so-called Black Mamba talkws about his "Mambacita" most of the time, especially that Gigi is the one who has inherited his love and passion for basketball.

"And one of the last things he said to me was, 'You gotta see Gianna play basketball,'" Jay-Z recalled. "And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud, and the look on his face... I looked at him and said, 'Oh, she's going to be one of the best female basketball players in the world.'"

Jay-Z, who is also a father to three kids with superstar Beyonce, said that it is very obvious that Kobe is very proud of what Gianna has become even at an early age.

The "Empire State Of Mind" rapper also said that he and his 38-year-old wife took the bad news in a tough way.

“Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.” pic.twitter.com/QJ1PTqkPmq — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 5, 2020

On the 26th of January, the whole world mourn after news broke that Kobe died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas California, together with his daughter and seven other passengers.

The crew was en route to a basketball tournament at his very own Mamba Academy, where Kobe serves as a coach to Gianna's team.

Kobe left behind his wife for 18 years, Vanessa Bryant, together with their three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.

Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce, is one of Kobe's celebrity friends who immediately took to social media to express her grief and condolences.

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe," Beyonce wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of Kobe and Gigi, where the former is kissing his daughter's head.=

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles