Dream Life: Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Not Regretting Megxit

What is life like for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they exited the British royal family?

While Megxit is still going through the formal process, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already moved to Canada where they are seen living the dream life. For Meg, the dream life meant saving the "death of her spirit."

Quality Family Time, Finally!

Meghan revealed to close friends that she is living her dream life since the so-called Megxit. The former "Suits" star has been under scrutiny while she was living and working with the British royalty.

"Meghan has no regrets and the sky's the limit. She said [she and Harry] feel like a huge weight has been lifted," a royal insider told the Daily Mail.

It turns out, Meghan had simple wishes when it came to her family life. She loves home cooking for her small family. Meg even makes homemade baby food for her only child, Baby Archie -- something she always wanted to do.

With their controversial exit, she felt she was finally free to take on the typical responsibilities of a wife and mom.

Meg, Now in a Better Place

Markle unveiled that her happy place is in Canada. Specifically, she meant the $14 million waterfront mansion rented to them by a multi-billionaire friend. She has been seen walking around the lush landscape of the mansion, sporting Baby Archie in a baby carrier and multi-tasking by walking her dogs, too.

Close friends of the royal couple revealed that Meg felt there was a lot that she felt she could not do in the confines of the British royal family. Markle reportedly shared to her friends how she felt she was not being true to herself.

Further, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed she could not be the best mother to Baby Archie while sticking to royal confines. She had to be her authentic self to be a good mother to her son.

Meg's mother Doria Ragland was also really worried about the Duchess of Sussex. However, Ragland fully supported the Sussexes' decision to quit the royal family.

Doria felt Meghan did right by prioritizing her mental health and well-being this time. Since the Megxit, Meghan's mom also stepped up into the role of "special advisor."

Sussexes On the Road to Financial Freedom

One of the boldest claims of the Sussexes during their announcement of stepping down as senior royals was their desire for financial independence.

It turns out, as early as 2019, the royal couple already had opportunities knocking at their door. In July 2019, Prince Harry pitched his wife's voiceover skills to Disney boss Bob Iger at the Lion King premiere in London.

Thereafter, Meghan signed a deal with Disney to do a voiceover with part of the proceeds going to the charity Elephants Without Borders. Meghan further revealed that her work with the giant media company is "far from over."

A close friend of Meg unveiled that the Disney voiceover is just the beginning of Meg re-launching her career and that there are "more to come."

Meanwhile, the head of the Sussex household has also been deemed to have made a smart move to work with some of the world's richest people through the JP Morgan billionaire's summit. The conference aimed to reach a consensus on building wealth to make the world better for the future generations.

Harry was present at the summit to give a talk on mental health and therapy. PR firm 5W Public Relations CEOO Ron Torossian revealed that the Sussexes could have made up to $1 million with Prince Harry's appearance at the summit.

Moreover, the Sussex couple is also set to be "the highest-paid speakers in the corporate market," Torrosian revealed. The PR expert added that the income potential of the Sussexes through public talks alone could be unlimited, with Meghan alone potentially making $100 million in 2020 with public appearances.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles