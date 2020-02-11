Queen Elizabeth to Abdicate in 2020: Biggest Evidence Yet!

Queen Elizabeth II is currently the longest-running monarch in the country's history. Still, there has been a clue that has left royal watchers convinced that the 93-year-old head of the royal family would abdicate this year.

It has been a tough year for the famous family in the U.K., from the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew and his connections to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior royals.

Now, according to Bookmaker Coral, the odds of the Queen retiring is slashed from 5-1 to 6-4.

Coral said, "Many punters feel as though the Queen will step down from the throne in 2020 which has forced us to slash the odds on her abdicating.

Coral is a chain of betting shops in the U.K. established in 1926, the same year Queen Elizabeth II was born. It later grew into an entertainment conglomerate.

According to them, Prince Charles is the long-odds on favorite to be the next monarch with odds of taking over at 1-5, but it is Prince William who is the most popular in the betting from 3-1 -- hopping over his father on the ladder.

Queen Elizabeth became Queen in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.

Prince Charles, however, is the first in line to the throne and is the longest-running heir apparent in United Kingdom history.

What's Next For The Sussexes?

Other punters believe that they also know what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do next since they are now living away from the monarchy and living "financially independent" lives.

Gamblers say that they are betting that the couple will appear on "Dancing with the Stars" in the U.S. The odds are around 10-1 for either Prince Harry or Meghan to appear on the show.

Coral's spokesperson said that the young prince and the former "Suits" actress are sure to be in "hot demand" for this year, so it would not be surprising if either of them joined a reality show.

This news comes after the Queen's impressive reign, marking the 68th anniversary of her succession.

More Drama

The latest controversy in the family is about Her Majesty's oldest grandchild Peter Phillips, who is reportedly set to divorce his wife Autumn after 12 years of marriage.

According to a statement issued on their behalf, the decision was considered the best course of action for their two children.

"The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one," the statement furthered.

The couple has also reportedly asked for privacy and compassion for their children "while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

The Sun reported that Queen Elizabeth II would be very upset by the news, which comes on the back of a series of major setbacks for the royal family.

Phillips met Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly in 2003. Phillips was working for the Williams Formula 1 team while Kelly was a management consultant.

The two wed in 2008 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Phillips is Princess Anne's son and is the 15th in line to the throne.

Even though he's a prince, he has no official royal title and has opted to stay out of the limelight.

