As Travis Kelce prepares for what could be his final NFL season, some believe the Kansas City Chiefs star has a secret edge in his corner: Taylor Swift.

Sports analyst Pat McAfeeis among those crediting Swift with helping push Kelce to return to peak form after a disappointing 2024 season. "They continue to inspire each other, I think they continue to motivate each other," McAfee said.

"I think they continue to be great for each other," McAfee said on his show, adding, "And if Travis Kelce is all the way back, I think you immediately understand that the Chiefs are going to be where the Chiefs have been, and that's in title conversations."

Kelce, 34, finished last season with just 823 yards and three touchdowns, his lowest numbers in a decade. While his rising profile off the field was cited by some as a distraction, those inside the Chiefs organization say the veteran tight end looks more focused than ever.

'If It's the Last Ride, You Would Never Know'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Kelce's energy has noticeably shifted in training camp. "The way he's talking about football, the way he's working—he wants to be even better this year than he was last year," Mahomes said during OTAs. "He doesn't seem like a guy that's tired of the job."

Mahomes added that Kelce is "in here, he's working," and physically appears to be in better shape than he was entering last season.

Kelce has been training in Florida, where Swift has quietly supported him behind the scenes. The couple, who are approaching their two-year anniversary, made a rare public appearance on June 12 at the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.

Swift Shuts Down Marriage Buzz

A few days earlier, Swift made a visit to a children's hospital in Hollywood, Florida, where a comment she made to one of the patients became news.

Patients asked her why she was in town and she'd say "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing." The comment seemed to be an indication that recent marriage rumors were put to rest.

Speculation around a secret wedding had circulated after a wedding planner shared a place card labeled "Taylor and Travis Kelce" from another event. Sources say the couple isn't rushing into anything, though engagement talks have taken place. "Taylor does feel like Travis is The One," a source told Us Weekly, but added that she's not one to "jump in" without certainty.

"They're making fewer public appearances together," another insider noted earlier, clarifying that the low profile is intentional, not indicative of relationship issues.