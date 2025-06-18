Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have settled into a new $13.4 million home in Hollywood, a move that's drawn fresh attention amid ongoing tension within the Beckham family.

The couple's purchase comes after they previously rented a place in Los Angeles as a temporary base. Now, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate signals a more permanent step in their lives stateside. Despite reports that the decision is part of a growing distance from David and Victoria Beckham, a source close to the couple told The Mirror denies the new address has anything to do with family dynamics.

"Both Nicola and Brooklyn's careers are based in Los Angeles," the insider said, adding that Brooklyn "spent part of his childhood there while his father played for LA Galaxy."

According to the source, he "attended school in LA for several years and built a life and friendships in the city. LA has always felt like home to him."

Tensions With the Beckhams

The timing of the purchase has fueled speculation. Brooklyn has previously missed out on a fair few family moments throughout the year, such as his father's 50th birthday and the revealing of David's knighthood. He also didn't post on social media for Father's Day while both his siblings honored their dad publicly.

Family members were reportedly "disgusted" by Brooklyn's absence and silence, and the home purchase has been described by some close to the family as a "dagger to the heart." Still, the source insists the couple's decision was purely career-based.

Cryptic Posts from Romeo and Cruz

While Brooklyn has remained quiet, his brothers Romeo and Cruz appeared to address the family situation through cryptic social media posts. Romeo shared a photo with a friend captioned "family" alongside a crossed fingers emoji, later posting throwback photos of David and Victoria in their younger years.

Cruz also joined in, sharing a screengrab of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain," followed by a poster that read, "If I would stick my pen in my heart / Spill it all over the stage / Would it satisfy you?"

Meanwhile, David has recently been knighted at Buckingham Palace. The former footballer was surrounded by Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper for the milestone occasion.