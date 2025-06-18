Meghan Markle is calling for a new public understanding of her narrative, sparking renewed tensions with royal insiders who suggest the Duchess of Sussex isn't telling the full story.

Appearing on entrepreneur Emma Grede's "Aspire" podcast ahead of her lifestyle brand As Ever's launch, Markle shared her thoughts on public perception and what she believes has been distorted over the years. When asked how she'd rewrite her public narrative, Meghan responded, "I would ask people to tell the truth."

The statement quickly drew attention for what it implied, especially as Meghan continued, "You go through those chapters and you do a lot of work. You do a lot of self-work and go, what's the why? It's happening for a reason."

She also quoted a line often repeated by her close friend Serena Williams, "A lie can't live forever. Eight years is a long time, but not forever."

A Familiar Tension

While Meghan did not elaborate on what transpired eight years ago, the timeline matches up with the time when she was just starting her relationship with Prince Harry, when tensions between Harry and Prince William were reportedly also on the rise, and when she met the royal family for the first time.

In her chat with Grede, Meghan also mentioned the backlash she received after posting a video of her and Prince Harry dancing in celebration of daughter Lilibet's birthday. Some detractors deemed it "wrong" or "fake." But Meghan stood by it, replying, "That was four years ago. So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life, a real, authentic, fun life, that's happening behind the scenes."

She added, "I'm just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms."

Royal Sources Push Back

While Buckingham Palace has refrained from responding, those close to the royal household appear frustrated by Meghan's remarks. "There's their truth. And then there's the truth," one insider told the Daily Mail, echoing a sentiment often repeated in royal circles.

Royal aides, still bound by NDAs, have privately expressed regret over not being able to publicly refute certain claims. One former staffer remarked to The Mail, "That book was a work of complete revisionism. I was constantly thinking: 'Hold on, Harry, it didn't happen like that!'"

Allegations that Meghan bullied staff and drove out two female employees remain unresolved, with the findings of a Palace probe never released. Meghan has denied the accusations through legal counsel, claiming they were part of a smear campaign.

Despite being in what she describes as her "chapter of joy," Meghan's latest comments have stirred concerns that old wounds may reopen. As one source put it, "If she digs too deep into her royal experience, she might not like what comes to the surface."