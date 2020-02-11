Khloe Kardashian Furious After Kourtney Kardashian Ruined Oscars Night

The Kardashians' blaming game is back again. This time, Khloe Kardashian has had enough of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie dressed up and attended Beyonce and Jay-Z's annual Oscars bash. The supposed fun family night out at the Sunday's Oscars after party turned into a nightmare after Kourtney allegedly "ruined" everything, according to Khloe.

The four appeared to be okay until Khloe shared a message with her 27.8 million followers on Twitter that made their fans wonder what happened between the sisters.

On Monday night, the 35-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star called out their eldest sister for making her night not so well. She took her anger on Twitter and shared two consecutive posts that was directly aimed at Kourtney.

"Ugh, why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh," she said in the first post.

Around 18 minutes later, People's favorite reality TV star posted a follow-up tweet and wrote, "Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!"

Fans Want to Know The Truth

Khloe did not reveal any details on how Kourtney wrecked their night, so fans started to flood the replies and asked them what went wrong. However, Koko remained silent after making them curious.

One fan joked, "we saw her munchin on some non gluten free chips sis."

"Come through babe what's the tea. you can't leave us hanging now we wanna know," another Twitter user pleaded.

Meanwhile, Kourtney remained silent and did not reply to any of the tweets -- as usual.

If what happened during the said after party was a byproduct of Kendall's previous warning about KUWTK having crazier episodes soon, then fans can expect more public dramas from the family.

The three-time Teen Choice Model awardee recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that this time, Kourtney will be up for a "shift." Kendall warned everyone -- in a good way -- that her sister will have crazier dramas in the upcoming episodes.

Kardashians Hate Kourtney

It was not the first time Khloe attempted to bring down Kourtney publicly, and even Kim seemed unhappy with their eldest sister around.

During their interview Entertainment Tonight reporter Keltie Knight, Koko was asked if they can continue doing "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" once they lose a sister.

"Yeah," Khloe immediately replied. "I mean, we love Kourtney, and we'll miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do."

Khloe, however, received criticisms after she downplayed Kourtney's plan to leave by saying "people come and go."

In addition, Kim publicly embarrassed Kourt when they appeared together on the People's Choice Awards' red carpet event in November 2019.

When they were asked to break down their looks and the designers they were wearing, the KKW mogul cut Kourtney when she asked for the correct pronunciation of her designer's name.

Kim went on to shame her sister by snobbishly saying that she was just saving her since "Kourtney did not know what she was wearing."

Fans do not know why and how Kourtney is always included in every Kardashian-Jenner feud. But one thing is for sure: she is the most hated among all of them.

