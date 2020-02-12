[VIDEO] Ariana Grande's PDA With Mystery Man Caught On Cam!

Ariana Grande has already had a list of high-profile relationships -- from Graham Philips, Jai Brooks, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller to Pete Davidson -- which all received mixed reactions from her fans.

However, it looks like Ariana is once again ready to say "Thank You, Next" as the pop sweetheart was recently spotted getting smoochy with a mystery man.

Based on the "receipt" obtained by TMZ, the "Imagine" singer visited a resto-bar called "Bar Louie" located at Northridge Fashion Center in San Fernando Valley, California.

According to witnesses, Ariana rolled in the gastropub together with a group of friends at around 1 a.m. Ari's crew reportedly stayed in the place for a relatively short time, and just came in and sit down for about 30 minutes.

While the rest of Ari's entourage had cocktail drinks on their hands, the singer ordered bottled water. But the lucky water bottle is not the only thing seen near Arianna's lips.

In the video published by TMZ, Ariana was seen locking lips with an unknown man. Witnesses said that the singer was all over the mystery guy's face during their stay in the gastropub.

The short clip shows Ariana wearing her signature high-ponytail while donning her usual oversized sweatshirt. Her left shoulder was popping out while the sleeves dangle down her arm as she is busy salivating with an unknown guy.

The mystery guy appears to be wearing an all-black ensemble while his arms are resting across Ariana's shoulder.

The singer was also said to be in a chatty mood during her late-night escapade. A witness said that when Ari and her crew came, a DJ in the place played her song "God Is A Woman," but Grande requested to switch up the music as she does not want to hear her own music.

Now we know what you have been dying to know: who is the mystery guy?

Well, according to witnesses, the lucky guy's identity is still unclear as he was not really recognizable.

It only means that this new guy does not match Ari's high-profile exes and certainly not on the same fave level as the singer.

As of writing, Ariana has yet to confirm or deny if she is the one spotted getting smoochy in the said video.

Metro also said they tried contacting Ariana's representative, but her camp declined to comment on the supposed controversy.

Arianna was recently linked with singer Mikey Foster from the duo "Social House." The dating rumors started when they shared a kiss in the music video of Ariana's song "Boyfriend."

Earlier this month, Ari and Mike were also spotted getting cozy at each other's arms in Disneyland.

While Ari's brother, Frankie, confirmed to have a double date with her sister and Mikey, he immediately dismissed the romance rumors and said that they are just close friends.

