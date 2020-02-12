No Shame? Lori Loughlin's Daughter Spotted Partying With Kylie Jenner After 'Fake' Resume Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli is unfazed by the recent scandal her family encountered. In fact, she is living a carefree life, as she rubbed elbows and partied side by side with Kylie Jenner and BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

The 20-year old YouTube star was spotted on Monday at Catch, Los Angeles, for the launch of Oh Polly's lingerie collection. The said line is in collaboration with Jenner's former assistant and close friend, Victoria Villarroel.

It was evident through their social media accounts that the girls had a good time drinking specialty drinks and partying the night away.

Olivia shared via Instagram stories a photo of the events stage design with Villarroel's picture and a bunch of flowers.

Kylie also shared a photo of a similar backdrop, and a video clip of Villaroel giving a toast in the said event.

In a separate Instagram story entry, Olivia shared a selfie video with her best friend, Stassie.

The girls' night out came just a few hours after federal prosecutors revealed a slew of evidence for the social media influencer's alleged fake resume, which was used to gain admission at the University of Southern California (USC).

The falsified profile indicates that Olivia had sports achievements, including two bronze medals, two silvers, and two golds in coxswain to gain admission to USC. Other rowing competitions that Olivia imposed to have attended are the Head of the American in Lake Natoma and Head of the Charles in Boston.

Authorities insisted that Olivia never participated in a rowing competition during her high school days.

After almost a year of the so-called "Varsity Blues," Olivia's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, together with nine other wealthy parents, pleaded guilty after being accused of bribing USC employees to facilitate their children's college admission.

Emmy award-winning actress Felicity Huffman joined the 55-year-old former "Full House" actress and her 56-year-old fashion designer husband in the said plea.

While Olivia's sister was not charged with the same offense, she was not able to stay away from both media and public scrutiny.

Since the scandal surfaced in the entertainment scene, Olivia kept a low profile after she moved out of her parents' house and lost multiple brand endorsements such as Sephora and TRESemme.

After nine months of being on hiatus, she then returned on YouTube and posted a two-minute video entitled "Hi again."

In her comeback vlog, which now has over 5.5 million views, Olivia explained why she has been missing in action and decided to come back, though she is not legally allowed to by her lawyers.

"This is the best I can do, and I want to move on with my life," Olivia said in the video.

"It's so hard because I'm not trying to make this about me or how I've been because that's not the point of this," she added.

Both Olivia Jade and her older sister, Isabella Rose, dropped out of USC after the university admission scandal made national headlines.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles