Wife's Orders! Meghan Markle Demands THIS From Prince Harry to Get Him Hollywood-Ready

It has been over a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Canada to escape the prying eyes of the British press and the demands of the royal family. Now, the couple is living their life freely and doing everything they can in order to be financially independent.

Interestingly, as they continue to enjoy life away from the royal family, they are also intending to spend summertime in Los Angeles while they visit Markle's mother Doria Ragland.

However, before they go to LA to spend their summer, it was reported that the former B-list actress is asking her husband to "get into shape." After all, the possibility of encounters with celebrities and TV personalities are really high when they are in the City of Angels.

A source close to the couple dished to Radar Online that Prince Harry has gained a few post-Megxit pounds, "especially around the face."

So, as a dotting wife, Markle has reportedly "ordered him to sort it out." Apparently, the former "Suits" actress is concerned that Prince Harry might not be cut out for life in the most superficial city on earth.

"That means getting back to the gym, cutting back on the carbs, and teaming up with a trainer every other day at the very least," their source said.

These claims also relate to the Prince not only working on his body but apparently his wardrobe as well.

Markle reportedly wants her husband to "look like a million dollars when they show up to dinner with the likes of George and Amal [Clooney]." With that considered, "he'll need to work on his style too and make his wardrobe less stuffy."

Prince Harry's wife is said to have been "organizing it all, and he is taking her direction."

With plans of spending time in Los Angeles and A-list Hollywood stars visiting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home in Canada, Radar Online also reported that Markle wants the two of them to look good while hosting their friends.

"Jen [Aniston] will be up in Canada by June or July to start filming, all being well, plus there will be plenty of opportunities for them to hang out in Los Angeles once Meghan and Harry are in town," an insider told the publication.

It is not the first time Markle asked her husband to get into shape, with Prince Harry allegedly undergoing a body overhaul before their wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry reportedly joined an exclusive gym in England and had even gone into a health kick. He also quit smoking and followed a clean diet.

In preparation for their wedding, a source close to the royals told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry cut back carbs and meat, drinking less alcohol and caffeine and had been eating a lot more fresh fruits and vegetables.

Prince Harry also drank homemade smoothies by his then-fiance to keep him in top form.

"They have bought a top-of-range juicer, and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She's also weaning him off meat," the source told Mail Online.

The diet reportedly worked, because Prince Harry lost around seven pounds during that time.

Markle -- who has been vocal about leading a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle that includes a vegan diet and hot yoga sessions -- brought with her a positive influence on their marriage. She even cleared out all of Prince Harry's junk food cabinet and prepared freshly made meals for her husband.

