Mariah Carey Is Slowly Being Forgotten -- Here's The Proof

Mariah Carey had second thoughts about keeping her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, but she believed anything can happen. However, it seems that the singer is no longer attracting audiences like she used to.

When she signed her residency, Carey was determined to get back to her feet. The "Sweetheart" artist promised that she would do everything to get a jam-packed house again.

Unfortunately, things did not turn out as she expected. According to A.J. Benza in his Fame column on Radar Online, in a bid to make her concerts look like a soldout, Carey and Casino executives agreed to give some tickets for free just to give that image that the 49-year-old singer can still bring in people just like the old days.

Free Tickets!

Who will these chosen people be? How will the management of the casinos and the production team choose the people they will give free tickets to?

Apparently, only really select individuals will get the freebies.

"Every high roller and whale who's flying into Vegas is being given free tickets to her show," Radar Online's source claimed. "They're being handed out at sports books, included in room service bills and slipped under doors all over the hotel."

While the representatives of the "Heartbreaker" singer denied the rumors about the tickets to her concert being given away for free, the source insisted that Carey opted for a residency over a concert tour because she knew the truth.

"She wasn't selling tickets like she used to and the singer is fully aware of that," the source emphasized.

The Struggle to Sell Tickets

Mariah Carey may have been one of the most successful artists of all time, but the sales of her "The Butterfly Returns" concert series are clear proof that the times have changed.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online last January, the sales of the tickets for her residency concerts in Las Vegas has been quite slow. The concert venue is still half full considering the concert dates are nearing.

The weekend concerts still have a few tickets to sell while those that have been scheduled on weekdays are definitely in much worse conditions.

In comparison to the ticket sales of newer and younger artists like Ariana Grande, Mariah is definitely having problems getting audiences to watch her perform on stage again.

What does this say? Is it time for Mariah Carey to retire?

The Butterfly Returns

Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. She has a record of over 200 million records sold. In fact, she has 18 Billboard Hot 100 number 1 singles, more than any other artist in history. Moroever, 17 of these songs were written by herself.

Mariah has lined her sleeves with recognitions from various organizations, including the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards and the World Music Awards. Billboard has recognized her as the "Artist of the Decade" while BMI gave her the "Icon Award" for all her outstanding achievements as a singer and songwriter.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer is truly a great model of what modern pop performance should be. Her impact on audiences has transcended generations, and her achievements in music and production have left an indelible imprint upon the world at large.

