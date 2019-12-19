Mariah Carey Makes History With 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Christmas season is now definitely a "Mariah Carey period," too.

It was in 1994 when Mariah released her fourth studio album "Merry Christmas" that contained the holiday anthem "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Now, 25 years later, the hit song made history.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" Topped The Chart!

According to Nielsen Music, the hit song raked 45 million plays online and sold 27,000 copies this week alone, helping the 25-year-old song to finally reach the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Before that, the highest mark the song reached reached was at No.3.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" became Mariah's 19th song to top the list, pushing her as one of the artists with the most chart-toppers in U.S history. She is currently just one behind The Beatles, who had 20 records during their time.

According to Billboard, Mariah's song breaks the record for most weeks on the chart (35) before reaching No.1. It passes Los Del Rio's "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" which needed 33 chart weeks to reach the top.

It Slayed Spotify, Too!

Roughly a month before Christmas this 2019, it was announced that "All I Want for Christmas Is You" would also be included on Mariah's 2019 enhanced album. Mariah's version of "O Holy Night", "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Joy to the World" completed the track list.

Mariah and Co. unveiled the said album through an exclusive video showing how the singer prepares for the holiday season. In the same video, Carey pressed a button to "officially" announce the beginning of the Christmas season and to welcome her album on Spotify.

Though it was only made available on the platform, it was still able to get into Spotify's 12 million users' playlists as of the writing.

Mariah Made It to The World Record!

The aforementioned enhanced album served as a gift for all her fans, and she had no idea that it would be getting so many acknowledgments this year.

Guinness recognized Carey's song as the highest-charting holiday song by a solo artist (Billboard US Hot 100), most streamed song on Spotify in a full day (female category; 10,819,009 streams in December 2018), and the most weeks to top U.K's Top 10 Chart for a Christmas Song (20 titles).

The Guinness Book of World Records also acknowledged Carey's historic win in an official press release.

"We're excited to welcome Mariah Carey into the Guinness World Records family through her incredible achievements for her hit single, "All I Want for Christmas is You," Guinness World Records adjudicator, Michael Empric said. "Mariah Carey and "All I Want for Christmas is You" are Officially Amazing!"

Guinness presented Carey with her certificate and a copy of the Guinness World Records 2020 Edition during her show at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

According to Empric, who personally handed the awards, the song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" became a "holiday staple" for all people around the world.

