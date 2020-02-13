Vanessa Bryant Makes Tear-Jerking Move to Honor Kobe Bryant, Gigi

Vanessa Bryant may be a grieving widow, but she is also a mother who lost part of herself when her daughter Gianna died in the horrific helicopter crash in Calabasa, California nearly three weeks ago.

However, while she may want to be alone at this time, she wanted to make sure that the charity that honors her husband, Kobe Bryant, will remember her daughter too.

In a swift yet timely move, Vanessa decided to make a minor change in Kobe's charity. It will now be known as the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. She said that the move is to also remember her daughter Gianna.

"Because there won't be a number 24 without the number 2, we have decided to update Mamba Sports Foundation to honor both Kobe and our daughter Gianna," Vanessa said on Thursday.

A Tribute to a Young Life

The change in the name of the foundation is an amazing way to pay tribute to one of the youngest lives lost in the crash.

Nonetheless, the goal of the foundation remains the same despite the change in its name. It is aimed at helping young people through sports. Although Kobe has passed on, the legacy he left behind through the foundation lives on.

"In fact, it has become stronger than ever," Vanessa added.

Kobe Bryant is known as one of the greatest NBA players to grace the hardwood. In fact, when people learned of his death, fans all over the world mourned and remembered the Black Mamba and the legacy that he has left. More than a basketball player, he was an inspiration and a model of grit and persevarance to many.

As for his charity, Kobe started started it even before he retired from professional basketball. His charity has already helped more than 10,000 kids, as well as hundreds of basketball veterans. The organization admits that they have 1,000 volunteers helping them lend a hand to those who need it most.

The charity has received overwhelming support since Kobe and Gianna's tragic death. Though filled with so much sadness, Vanessa said she is overwhelmed by all the love that has been sent their way.

"Thank you, everyone, for the outpouring of support. It may be difficult but we will continue to carry forth Kobe and Gigi's legacy. Your kind donations will go a long way in helping young children in their quest to be better through sports," Vanessa said.

Kobe's widow continued on to say that the foundation hopes to empower many young athletes in the world to continue and pursue excellence in sports.

A Special Memorial

The memorial for both Kobe and Gigi has been set at the Staples Center on February 24. TMZ first reported that the proceeds of the tickets will all be donated to his charity.

However, the names of the organizations and institutions that will benefit from the memorial are yet to be revealed. It may be safe to assume that most of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

