Dakota Johnson's Surprising Role in Coldplay's New Music Video--REVEALED!

Time to put on a new hat for Dakota Johnson, as she made her debut as a director to British rock band Coldplay where her boyfriend Chris Martin is the frontman.

The 30-year-old actress is responsible for Coldplay's romantic music video "Cry Cry Cry" which was released exactly on Valentine's day. Now, that is timing!

In just 13 hours, the video gained more than 300,000 views on Youtube.

"Cry Cry Cry" is somehow different from the band's pop-rock and alternative genre since it is more of a doo-wop style ala Frankie Valli type of song. The track was featured on their eighth studio album, "Everyday Life," along with other singles such as "Arabesque", "Daddy", "Orphans" and "Champion of the World".

Filmed in the remarkable Rivoli Ballroom in London, England, the video was co-directed by Cory Bailey and choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall. For what it's worth, Rowlson-Hall is behind the modern choreography of HBO's comedy-drama series "Girls" and music video of Alicia Keys' "In Common"

The music video started with a gleeful young couple dancing in a 50s ballroom set up while Martin's band sings on the background. It then transitioned to adults and later elderly husband and wife who continued slow dancing together as the video fades.

Interestingly, Dakota's involvement with Coldplay comes after rumors sparked that she had broken up with Martin. In June 2019, the two reportedly split only to get back a month later. Sure enough, things are looking good in their relationship.

Meanwhile, the "Peanut Butter Falcon" actress is set to star in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut "The Lost Daughter" along with Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

Martin, Dakota Going Strong?

while Johnson and Martin look great now, their June 2019 split certainly made headlines.

The possible culprit of the split up? Babies!

According to Sunday Express, Dakota is prioritizing her work as she is trying to build her performance as Anastasia Stelle in the "Fifty Shades" series. With that said, the last thing on her mind is to have babies.

"Chris made it clear that he wants more kids as soon as possible but Dakota's career has really taken off and that's the last thing she wanted to think about right away," the source said.

The source also added, "It got to the point, last month, where a light seemed to flick on in both their heads and they realized they were pulling in completely opposite directions - so they decided to call it a day."

The 42-year-old frontman had been married to Academy award-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and share a 15-year-old daughter named Apple and 13-year-old son Moses. The marriage lasted 13 years after they filed for divorce in 2016.

Before Dakota, she was also romantically linked to the "Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis, who is known for her role as Jane Seymour in the historical fiction television series "The Tudors".

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's relationship started in 2007 when they were both photographed having a sushi date in Los Angeles.

Since then, the couple have been living a low-key life and have been spotted several times attending concerts and beach getaway -- most of the time in Martin's multi-million beach house in Malibu, California.

