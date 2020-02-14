Pity Party? Lori Loughlin Throwing HUGE BASH Before College Scandal Sentencing

Former "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin is reportedly planning to have a big blowout party to let loose "one last time" if she is convicted in the Varsity Blues college bribery admission scandal that involves her entire family.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continue to express their belief that they did nothing wrong by giving $500,000 to USC and having their daughter falsely pose as crew recruits for the University of Southern California rowing team -- complete with fake resumes to prove it.

"They're saying it's to thank their loved ones for sticking by them, but it's a pity party where they can drown their sorrows and let loose one last time," Radar Online's insider said.

Amid all the issue, they figured they may as well go out in style and have something beautiful to remember if and when those cell doors slam shut, according to the source.

While representatives of the family told Radar that the "information is totally false" and there is "no pity party," the source revealed the couple is spending "tens of thousands" on the party that would feature "live entertainment, plus the finest champagnes and gourmet food money can buy."

The actress is reportedly on a mission to "self-sabotage ahead of the sentencing," which includes wild spending sprees.

"She seems to have given up and just wants to go down with a huge bang at this point," the source furthered.

Throwing a pricey party is just part of the couple's potential final public appearance.

Fake Profiles

As mentioned, Lori Loughlin made headlines in recent weeks after the alleged fake USC crew resumes of their daughters were revealed to the public.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine that they had nothing to do with it and claimed they do not even know it existed.

"They didn't have anything to do with it. The handwritten part isn't in any of their writing. They don't even know enough about crew to know what awards are prestigious or not," the souce furthered.

The same source added that the Gianullis' are not capable of falsifying a resume like that because that's not "in their world."

Loughlin's defense team claim that the money she and her husband gave to the University were "legitimate donations" and "did not understand" that the payments would be used for a bribe.

They also claim that the government "hid critical evidence" in their case.

In response to their charges, the couple pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal because it included jail time.

In mid-February, their attorney tried to get their trial date pushed back to February 2021, but federal prosecutors want it to begin October of this year.

The couple's lawyers argued that they will not be ready to go to trial until next year because of substantial evidence and the "general complexity of the case," according to files obtained by USA Today.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli may face up to 50 years in a federal prison each on various charges, including the conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery charges, money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire fraud.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles