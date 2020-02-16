Justin Bieber Makes SHOCKING Admission About Dating Selena Gomez

It took Selena Gomez a good few years before she got over Justin Bieber. In fact, it was only late last year when the singer released a single that sums up how she felt for her ex-boyfriend.

After years of being quiet about his on-and-off-again relationship with Selena, Justin finally opened up and admitted that he has been reckless while he was dating the "Lose You To Love Me" singer.

Recklessly Dating

In a new interview, Justin gave shocking facts about his relationship with Selena . He said that he was "reckless" while he was dating her.

The "Sorry" singer also admitted that he was still hurting from his eight-year relationship with Selena when he started dating Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber confessed that he was not the best boyfriend in the past, referring to his relationship with Selena before Hailey came in the picture.

"In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and wild. I was being reckless," Bieber revealed. "This time I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better."

Hurting After The Breakup

The "Yummy" singer revealed that he told Hailey how hurt he was when they started going out. He was always honest about how unprepared he was to commit to her.

"I was still trying to find my way. I didn't want to say something and do the actual opposite," Justin said. He continued to tell Hailey that he was not in the position to be faithful.

"I wanted to be (faithful) but I wasn't there yet," the young singer added.

Justin also explained that he "was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and lot of other stuff," which is why he was still quite a mess when he dated Hailey.

However, when he saw Hailey hurting, Justin was inspired and motivated to move on and change his ways. He said that he knew he wanted to be with Hailey, and it was the only reason he needed to learn to love again and let go of his ugly past.

Bieber and Baldwin got together and decided to tie the knot in 2018.

Overcoming Selena

The pop star's revelations came after Selena claimed that she was emotionally abused while dating Justin Bieber.

The songstress previously revealed that the two tracks she released late last year -- "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" -- are all about the tumultuous relationship she had with Justin.

Both Selena and Justin were hurt when they were together, and it hurt them even more when they broke apart. However, as Justin moved on with Hailey, he noted that the rocky start they had only made their desire to be together stronger.

"I've hurt her and she hurt me," Bieber said. Now, all of that is in the past.

Almost two years since they got married, Justin and Hailey still seem to be in wedding bliss.

