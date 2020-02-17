'The Mandalorian': WWE Star Sasha Banks to Join Season 2?

"The Mandalorian" narrative is getting more and more exciting.

Now, reports claim that the management of the show has added WWE star, Sasha Banks, to its Season 2 cast. The Disney Plus series is set to come back in October 2020 and is currently filming its Season 2.

Sasha Banks In Season 2

Sasha Banks is going far away in space deep in the galaxy as reports say she has started filming for "The Mandalorian" Season 2.

The news of her joining the cast of the well-loved Disney Plus series has been reported by the Mat Men Pro Wrestlingpodcast. Although no details were revealed, sources say that the news of her being part of season 2 is accurate.

There is no word about the character she will be playing or if it is something significant, but her fans cannot wait to see her in the show.

Sasha has not wrestled in the WWE since the Smack Down episode on January 3 when she hurt her ankle. She lost the fight alongside Bayley, and he rcamp has claimed that the ankle injury has been keeping her away from the ring.

However, fans were too quick to conclude that filming "The Mandalorian" might be the real reason why she has not been in WWE. Although the fight really caused an ankle injury, spome believe that it is nothing more than just a cover story.

Getting To Know Sasha Banks

For every "Star Wars" fan who has not heard of Sasha Banks, she is one of the most established female WWE wrestler in history. In recent years, she has proven to be one of their best performers.

It was in 2010 when she began her career as a wrestler, but it was only in 2012 when she was signed by WWE.

In 2015, she was named the third NXT Women's Champion. She has since become a four-time WWE Raw Women's Champion. Alongside Bayley, Banks has been recognized as the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Sasha made a name for herself in the field of wrestling with her outstanding performance as a wrestler. However, if she is indeed part of "The Mandalorian" Season 2, it will be her first acting venture outside of wrestling. What she lacked in acting experience for movies and series, she may make up for sheer talent.

Not The Usual "Star Wars" Story

Fans of "Star Wars" have looked forward to "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus since the announcement of its release last year. The last few "Star Wars" movies have not performed well in cinemas, as it they did not bring the numbers like they used to.

Brilliant minds behind this series, however, have tried not to look into the usual pool of talents for the show. They experimented in putting people who they believe would give the role some justice.

If Sasha Banks were given a role in its second season, she will not be the first fighter to be hired. MMA fighter Gina Carano was given a break in "The Mandalorian" Season 1.

Fans of the series are excited to find out what Sasha Banks would be doing in Season 2. However, her appearance definitely hypes up "The Mandalorian" even more.

