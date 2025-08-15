Baz Luhrmann is reportedly in early talks with 18-year-old actress Isla Johnston to portray the legendary French heroine in his upcoming epic, "Jehanne d'Arc," produced by Warner Bros.

Johnston, best known for her breakout role as young Beth Harmon in Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit," has emerged as the leading candidate after Luhrmann "winnowed the field down to a small group of youngsters" for the part.

The acclaimed director has offered Johnston the lead role in what insiders describe as a "potential career-making opportunity" for the young actress. Luhrmann, whose previous credits include "Moulin Rouge!," "The Great Gatsby" and "Elvis," have co-written the screenplay for "Jehanne d'Arc" alongside British playwright Ava Pickett, whose work often explores themes of power and historical mythmaking. The film is loosely based on Tom Keneally's 1974 novel "Blood Red, Sister Rose," which provides an intimate account of Joan of Arc's final years.

Warner Bros. has officially come on board to finance and distribute the ambitious project, though no formal shooting schedule or release date has been announced. Production is rumored to begin later this year on Australia's Gold Coast, Luhrmann's longtime home base. Catherine Martin, Luhrmann's frequent collaborator and wife, is expected to oversee production and costume design, ensuring the film's visual palette aligns with the director's signature maximalist style.

Though plot details remain under wraps, early reports suggest "Jehanne d'Arc" will go beyond a straightforward biopic. Luhrmann's vision, according to those close to the production, will offer a "dreamlike dive" into Jehanne's inner world, blending historical epic with psychological drama in a manner reminiscent of his previous work.

Johnston's casting marks a significant step in her transition from television to a major film lead. Her portrayal of the young Beth Harmon in 2020 introduced her to global audiences, but this role represents her first starring turn on the big screen. Industry observers note that Luhrmann's preference for casting authentic, youthful actors for younger historical figures enhances the project's credibility and emotional resonance.

With Luhrmann's meticulous research, reportedly including donning replica armor to understand fifteenth-century combat, and the combined talents of Ava Pickett and Catherine Martin, "Jehanne d'Arc" is shaping up to be one of the most visually striking period films in recent memory. As talks with Johnston continue, the industry will be watching closely to see if the young actress officially secures the role that could define her blossoming career.