Brandon Blackstock, the former husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, died Aug. 7 at his Montana home, and his death certificate reveals a previously undisclosed health issue that contributed to his passing at 48.

Certified by the Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder's office, the document lists the cause of death as malignant melanoma, an aggressive skin cancer. The manner of death is recorded as natural causes. Blackstock's death occurred at 11:13 a.m. at his Butte residence.

According to PEOPLE, seizures were also noted on the certificate as a "significant condition contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause." No autopsy was performed, and Blackstock was cremated.

A family representative confirmed the news, stating, "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years."

Blackstock worked as a talent manager and rodeo producer, and his obituary described him as devoted to his four children: Savannah, 23, Seth, 18, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

Kelly Clarkson's Response

Clarkson, 43, publicly acknowledged Blackstock's illness in August, posting on Instagram: "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them." She canceled several professional appearances in August but is expected to resume her talk show in September.

An insider told PEOPLE, "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She's been devastated for the kids."

Another source added, "Kelly and Brandon had their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, he was the father of her children and she is absolutely heartbroken for them. Her kids are her entire world, and she's staying strong for their sake."

Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his… pic.twitter.com/vIQF6CmFdI — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 13, 2025

Life in Montana and Personal Relationships

Following his divorce from Clarkson in 2022, Blackstock moved to Montana. He had been quietly in a relationship with Brittney Marie Jones, a former assistant of Clarkson. His obituary described their life together: "He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana. Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life. Building companies and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."

Blackstock is survived by his children and grandchildren, as well as his parents, Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter, and siblings Shelby, Shawna, and Chassidy.