Robert Pattinson Gives Hilarious Reaction to LATE 'Most Handsome Man' Honor

Robert Pattinson proves that he does not just have a pretty face, but a good sense of humor, too!

Four months after Bella Hadid has been crowned as "the most beautiful woman in the world," British newspaper Daily Mail again announced its counterpart and declared Pattinson as "the most handsome man in the world."

However, after getting the public and "scientific" acknowledgement, the "Twilight" actor sent a hilarious remark about the "very late" award.

'It's Weird!'

Pattinson has been a hardworking actor for years, so the "most handsome man in the world" award was indeed delayed! Now, he jokingly wondered why it took them so long to measure his features before they finally gave the long-overdue honor.

To explain his side, Pattinson appeared in an interview with Allure magazine. The upcoming star of "The Batman" shared his thoughts after being described as the "most handsome man" in the world, according to science.

"It's weird. I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles because I've always been quite awkward when meeting people," Robert said when asked how he feels being a "superlatively hot."

At an early age of 18, he began his acting career by playing the role of Cedric Diggory in the award-winning 2005 film "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."

He was thrust into the spotlight even more when he starred in the "Twilight" film series. With that said, Pattinson believes he should have been recognized years ago.

"After I did Twilight, [my friends said,] 'Oh, you're posing all of the time,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? I'm just standing. And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!'" the 33-year-old star said.

What made the interview more interesting was the fact that Robert also talked about how he smells -- during which he used a colorful way to describe it!

According to the moody vampire, there are lots of people who keep on telling him that he smells like a crayon like "he is embalmed."

Most Handsome Man

Pattinson defeated a lot of other "handsome" men in Hollywood, and numbers tell why.

The "Bad Mother's Handbook" actor landed first on the "Most Handsome Man In The World" with a golden ratio rating of 92.15 percent.

Henry Cavill (91.64 percent), Bradley Cooper (91.08 percent), Brad Pitt (90.51 percent), and George Clooney (89.91 percent) completed the Top 5.

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva determined the ranks and based it on the science of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi -- the measurement used by artists and architects to perfectly carve their masterpieces.

Pattinson's chin overshadowed his other features with a percentage of 95.1 percent perfection, with his eyes position coming second with 94.7 percent.

"These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery," Dr. Julian explained.

