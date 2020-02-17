REPORT: Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Hardwick Killed; Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

Hollywood family and sex therapist Dr. Amie Harwick plunged to hear death after authorities said she was assaulted in her home.

Her ex-boyfriend has been arrested as a suspect in her death.

The 38-year-old former Playboy model was found unresponsive in her home early Saturday with injuries consistent with a fall, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 AM, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a 'woman screaming' in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills," the statement read.

Deadline reported that the doctor's roommate escaped their apartment by jumping over a wall and then going to their neighbors to call the police to inform them that an ex-boyfriend was attacking her friend.

When LAPD arrived, they found Harwick's body on the ground after falling from a third-floor balcony. She was immediately rushed to the hospital after being "gravely injured," but Haarwick later died from her injuries, according to the police's statement.

The LAPD also found evidence of a struggle and forced entry into the home of the therapist. There was also evidence of a suspect entering and leaving the property after the murder was found. There was a surveillance video that led the police to the suspect.

The suspect in the case is Harwick's ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, according to Deadline. He is a resident of Playa Del Rey in Los Angeles and was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to detectives of the case, Harwick had previously filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it had expired two weeks ago.

FOX6Now reported that Harwick was concerned about Pursehouse and recently expressed "fear" about her former lover.

Harwick filed for a protective order in 2011 and then petitioned for another one the following year. The second was dismissed for what the docket listed as "lack of prosecution," which often means the person seeking it did not follow up.

Just days before the death of Amie, she posted on Instagram and reflected on moving on from past relationships.

"When a relationship ends, one or both partners may feel that they have not had what they feel is closure. Moving on, moving forward, and taking care of yourself after the end of a relationship often means accepting that you may not have the ideal closure," she wrote on the caption.

Meanwhile, Harwick's ex-fiance Drew Carey broke his silence about the tragic incident.

The "Price is Right" host told Us Weekly that he is overcome with grief, "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime."

Carey shared that his ex was "a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women and passionate about her work as a therapist."

The two went public with their relationship in June 2017 and was engaged in January 2018. However, in November 2018, they split and called off their engagement.

Carey's gameshow taping has been canceled because he is grieving for his former lover, per TMZ.

Those who knew Amie Harwick remembered her on social media as a caring professional who helped empower women in their relationships.

In 2014, Harqick was able to release a self-help book entitled, "The New Sex Bible for Women."

