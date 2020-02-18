Kylie Jenner Shows Off MASSIVE Bag Collection That Leaves Every Woman Drooling!

It is no secret that Kylie Jenner has an exquisite taste in bags. Her extravagant collection of bags that include rare pieces of the Hermes Birkins custom designs show how extremely stylish the beauty mogul is.

A Wonderland of Bags

Kyli recently took it to Instagram show off her color-coordinated closets with her massive collection of bags. The shelves were filled with her designer bags where fans could get a glimpse of some rare Hermes pieces.

While it is not the first time that she showed her collection, fans cannot help but get envious of her rare pieces that some could only dream of ever having.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a number of Hermes Kelly and Hermes Birkin bags. These are two of the most expensive items in her closet. They are fashion collector's items for very good reasons.

Apart from the classic black and colorful Birkins, Jenner is the owner of multiple crocodile Birkins whose retail value can be up to $390,000 per piece.

Jenner is also known to be a fan of Judith Leiber's collection of crystal-covered clutches. In the closet tour posted in her Instagram stories, Jenner showed off a few of her Judith Leiber pieces.

Her unique style is what makes her stand out, and it is reflected in the bag pieces that she has. Kylie also has the Leibor piece that looked like a stash of cash and another one in the shape of a lipstick.

Her collection is an interesting mix of classic designs, but she also has those rare pieces that bring out her personal style. Her closet also has pieces by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Gucci and Balmain bags.

The star and mother of one is also saving a special piece for daughter Stormi in her purse closet. In her Instagram story, she proudly revealed a Louis Vuitton piece with Stormi's name painted on it. The bag came with "Trolls" characters, too.

A Special Rare Piece

During her first closet tour, the young entrepreneur revealed that she has been saving a small mini pink Hermes Birkin. The piece has a special place in her heart because she wants it to be Stormi's first purse from her beautiful mother.

"Kourtney gave this to me and I think it is very cute," she said. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also revealed that she was surprised that her sister Kourtney gave it to her as a gift in the previous Christmas.

"Kourtney never really cared about Christmas, so when she gave it to me, I felt that it was really special," Jenner said.

She added that she will definitely let "Stormi" use the pink Hermes when she finally asks her if she could carry a purse.

Kylie Jenner is indeed a lover of bags, and her closet is every girl's dream bag collection. Yet deep inside, she is that young mother who dreams of passing on a legacy to her daughter.

