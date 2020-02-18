Royal Envy: Meghan Markle Purposely 'Ruined' Kate Middleton's Birthday, Claims Half-Sister

When the tabloids seemed to finally lie low in lashing out Meghan Markle, the Duchess' estranged half-sister took the chance to hit her out again for ruining Kate Middleton's birthday on purpose.

To recall, Meghan and Prince Harry revealed the bombshell announcement about their decision to step out as senior members of the royal family the night before Kate, Duchess of Cambridge's birthday.

Because of the unusual turn of events, Samantha Markle spoke to The Daily Star and revealed that her "jealous" half-sister planned out everything to sabotage Kate's birthday.

According to the 55-year-old former model went on and told the publication how much she believed that Meghan ruined the supposed-special day for Kate out of envy.

"She could never compare - Kate is iconic! Perfect Queen material and lovely as a family member, especially as a mother," she heavily slammed her half-sister before showering Kate with more compliments for turning a $200 garment look like a million-dollar fashion piece.

On January 9, amid the Royal drama the Sussexes created, Kate drove to Kensington Palace to celebrate her 38th birthday with family and friends.

However, since Queen Elizabeth II was doing damage control during that time after the messy announcement of Meghan and Prince Harry, she passed on and failed to join the celebration.

Samantha Sees Meghan as Fake!

In the same interview, Samantha also opened up about the recent negative reports about Meghan. She believed that they were solely caused by the Duchess' actions right after their departure from the Royal Family.

"If she was smart she would be a true humanitarian, benefit the world especially poverty issues and be in a favorable public light," she said as she advised Meghan that she should focus on important issues instead.

Aside from the aforementioned issue, the older sister also spoke up how she stands against Prince Harry's way when he communicated with Bob Iger even before they left the Royal Family.

In the now-viral footage of Prince Harry cornering the Disney boss last year during the premiere of "The Lion King", the Duke of Sussex can be seen making arrangements to secure a spot for his former actress wife.

For Samantha, it could have been fine if they pleaded for a role after stepping down from their duties. But they did it too early, and it was an "inappropriate, premature" move of the Sussexes.

Before she slammed Meghan, Evening Standard Royal editor Robert Jobson also previously questioned Prince Harry and Meghan's action and called them "freeloaders."

Jobson appeared in an interview on Sky News where he added fuel to the issues the Sussexes are facing now after they took advantage of the system in their recent appearance in Miami.

"Given the bad publicity that's happened in terms of them flying to do the JP Morgan job... there's a lot of ill-feeling going on here (in the UK) about them being, and lots of reports in America too, about them being freeloaders," Robert shared.

With all these continuous criticisms they are facing, it is almost impossible for them to share their lives online peacefully, and it would get even worse once they pursue their own careers outside the monarchy.

