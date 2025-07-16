Robin Kaye, a longtime music supervisor for "American Idol," and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were sadly found dead in their Los Angeles home.

Both were 70 years old. According to police, the case is being treated as a suspected double homicide.

On July 14, police visited the couple's Encino home for a welfare check after loved ones grew concerned, according to the LAPD.

According to ENews, upon entering, authorities discovered both victims in separate rooms, each with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

When emergency responders arrived, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that both were already deceased at the scene.

Law enforcement officials say the motive remains unclear, but a suspect is currently in custody.

Authorities told sources that the investigation is ongoing and that the house was not ransacked, which may rule out burglary as a motive.

Sources told TMZ that police had responded to a call at the same property just four days earlier, on July 10, after someone was reportedly seen trying to break in.

Officers at the time found no signs of forced entry and no suspect on the premises. It's still unknown if that incident is linked to the deaths.

Robin Kaye Remembered for 15 Seasons of Music on "American Idol"

Kaye enjoyed a long and well-respected career in the television industry.

She was the music supervisor on "American Idol" for 15 seasons and worked on more than 300 episodes.

She also brought her music expertise to popular shows like "Lip Sync Battle," "Hollywood Game Night," and "Worn Stories."

She was honored with multiple awards from the Guild of Music Supervisors for her outstanding work.

In 2017, Kaye spoke about her behind-the-scenes role in the entertainment world, saying, "It's one of those parts of the business that people don't even know exists. It's a very important part of films and TV."

Deluca, her husband, was also a respected figure in the music industry as a songwriter and performer.

After news of their passing, "American Idol" shared a heartfelt message honoring the couple.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

The couple had recently moved into the six-bedroom home, which they purchased in 2023, Mirror said.

As the investigation continues, police are reviewing surveillance footage from the property and nearby homes.

No further details about the suspect or motive have been released.