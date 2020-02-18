Britney Spears Rushed To Hospital After Scary Emergency: Here's What Happened!

Pop icon Britney Spears is famous not just for her colorful life, but most especially her music and killer dance moves. If you were born back in the 90s, you have probably memorized the lyrics and dance steps to her hit song "Hit Me Baby One More Time" and don your pigtails like the OG Princess of Pop.

But it looks like fans will not be seeing a dancing Britney in the next couple of days, as the 38-year-old singer recently got involved in a medical crisis which affected her most precious dancing tool.

In an Instagram post, Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, broke the news that the "Toxic" singer broke her foot during a scary dancing accident.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl," Sam wrote alongside a photo of him and Britney, who appears to be wearing a hospital gown.

"My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves, which is dancing," he added with a lady in red dancing emoji.

According to Healthline, a metatarsal bone is a group of five long bones in the mid-foot, which are connected to the bones of the toe and the knuckle of the toe.

The 26-year-old model/ fitness trainer wished his girlfriend of nearly four years to have a speedy recovery so she can go back to doing what she loves most.

"Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off," Sam said, adding a flexed muscle emoji and #stronger.

Speaking of stronger, Sam also shared a photo of the pop icon's leg cast, which he designed with the title of Britney's hit song "Stronger" that he wrote creatively using blue and green markers.

The fitness model also shared with his 1.3 million Instagram followers an IG story entry showcasing the leg cast while the said song is playing on the background.

In the video, Britney could be heard responding to Sam with: "I love you, baby, thank you."

Amidst Britney's medical crisis, Sam told The Sun that he is already planning to pop the question to the singer, who has two kids from her previous marriages.

"I think that's the whole point of being in a relationship. Otherwise, why would you be in the relationship?" Sam said.

The couple started dating back in 2016 after they met in the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" music video. Since then, Sam and Britney have been inseparable and have always been seen together on date nights, birthday parties, and even on special occasions.

Britney's dancing accident came in the middle of her ongoing conservatorship drama. In a document obtained by Radar Online, it appears that Britney's manager, Jodi Montgomery, is the one in charge of the singer's medical and personal finances.

It could be recalled that in September 2019, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, officially quit as her conservator after serving as one for more than 10 years. Jamie noted a "personal health" issue, leading him to petition the court to appoint Jodi as his daughter's new care manager.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles