Michelle Obama Shares CUTE Throwback Pic -- For a Good Cause!

It is not yet Thursday, but Michelle Obama is giving fans major throwback vibes after bravely posting a photo of herself back in the 80s.

While other people are so ashamed to show how they look like decades ago, the former First Lady of the United States proved that she is braver than the rest of the world by revealing a vintage photo which was taken from her prom night back in 1982.

In an Instagram post, the 56-year-old wife of ex-US President Barack Obama could be seen wearing a pink polka-dot satin dress while sitting pretty in an old school wicker chair. She paired the dress with a matching blazer that obviously features shoulder pads ... because that is a major trend back in the 80s!

The dress perfectly accentuated Michelle's long legs, as the dress featured a revealing yet elegant slit on the left side.

Who would have thought that this innocent girl who was about to have a memorable prom night would be the United States' first lady roughly three decades after the photo was taken?

Seven years after this epic prom photo, Michelle met her now-husband Barack Obama while working in the same law firm in Chicago.

"Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress," Michelle wrote.

Michelle was accompanied by an unknown moustached guy who was all dapper in a tux while standing next to the epic wicker chair.

While the rest of us post throwback photos for the sake of fun, Michelle being "The Michelle Obama" did it for a good cause.

The #PromChallenge that Michelle initiated is part of "When We All Vote" and MTV's effort to encourage students across the country to vote. The challenge allows both students and teachers to integrate voter registration in the campus in the most creative and impactful ways.

"If you're a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote -- you could get a free prom for your school!" Michelle added in her caption

The former FLOTUS then encouraged her 36.6 million Instagram followers to post a photo with the same hashtag to raise awareness about the said competition that could somehow inspire schools to take part in the voter registration campaign.

Students can pitch their idea on how to inspire their classmates to vote. A total of 20 winners will be chosen and will receive up to $50,000 fund for their campus' prom.

Michelle's post immediately went viral online, leading some celebrities to take on the challenge and post their most treasured prom photos.

One of the first to join the challenge is "Scandal" actress Kerry Washington, who posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a floral-printed plunging neckline dress while candidly sniffing flowers.

Actress and TV host Tracee Ellis Ross also joined the fun challenge and posted a photo of her 18-year-old self wearing all-Armani ensembles (dress, shoes, and bag) before the night of her prom.



⁣https://t.co/DalCN0ha9K pic.twitter.com/YoOAYDBFJO 18 yr old me in ‘90 ready for prom in this @armani dress, bangles & shoes. Prom was fun, but my 1st time voting was life changing.⁣ If you're a student or teacher, join @WhenWeAllVote @MTV ’s #PromChallenge & u could win a free prom for your school!⁣ — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) February 18, 2020

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles