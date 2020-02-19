REPORT: Popular Disney Princess Set For Live-Action Remake -- A Hairy Clue!

Over the last five years, fans have seen their favorite Disney animated films turn into live-action movies. With a group of talented crew and modern technology, the stories of Cinderella, Beauty and The Beast, Alladin, and Lion King have been retold.

Moreover, this coming March 27th, people will see yet another epic Disney film "Mulan," which will tell the story of how an epic female warrior stepped up to save her family and country.

Now that it is only a few weeks until Mulan's live-action adaptation hits the big screen, Disney fans are left wondering who will be the next princess that will be given a live-action treatment.

Rumor has it that the film studio giant is currently working on bringing the fierce and stunning Rapunzel to have a live-action reimagination.

However, it is not yet clear whether the upcoming film will have its own version of the Rapunzel story or will be related to the four other franchise such as "Tangled" movie in 2010, "Tangled Ever After Short" in 2012, Disney Channel's original "Tangled Before Ever After" in 2017 or "Tangled The Series."

Who Will Be Part of The Live-Action Adaptation?

According to The Dis Insider, Ashleigh Powell is tasked to write the script of the movie, while Michael De Luca of "Michael de Luca Productions" and Kristin Burr of "Burr! Productions" will be the one to produce the film.

Studio executives Zoe Kent (who is currently working on "Lilo and Stitch" live-action for Disney Plus) and Jessica Virtue (who worked with Mula 2020) will also be a part of the team.

Meanwhile, Lucy Kitada is in charge of the production, and the team is still looking for a film director that will turn the screenplay into life.

It is also reported that the Rapunzel live-action film will be released in cinemas, instead of Disney Plus.

Who Will Play The Major Characters?

While the Rapunzel live-action film is still on the "framework" stage, fans are already hoping it will also star the fan-favorite characters like Eugene Fitzherbert, also known as Flynn Rider, and of course, the wicked character of Mother Gothel.

Since the news broke that Rapunzel will have a live-action film, fans are also quick to predict who will play the famous characters. Fans flock on Twitter to name their bet, including Florence Pugh, Emily Bett Rickards, Amanda Seyfried, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Mandy Moore to play the role of Rapunzel.

Meanwhile, some also placed their bets for Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi or Ben Barnes to take on the role of the scheming yet charming Flynn Rider.

Why Should They Stick With Tangled Adaptation?

It has been almost a decade since "Tangled" hit the movie screen. In 2011, Tangled already made $86.1 million during its opening weekend. It even reached $593 million in sales in the worldwide box office, which only shows that the narrative is a major hit.

DisInsider predicted that if the live-action film will focus on the Disney franchise, it can over $590 million box office earning.

