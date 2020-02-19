'Heroes' Star Hayden Panettiere Punched on Valentine's Day -- BF Brian Hickerson Arrested!

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend are once again making headlines for domestic dispute.

Brian Hickerson has been arrested again on Valentine's Day at 2:30 AM after the Teton Country Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance between him and a 30-year-old female at a private residence in Jackson, Wyoming.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the "Heroes" actress called the police after her boyfriend allegedly "struck her with a closed fist on the right side of her face."

The actress's face allegedly became red and swollen. She also seemed to have a scrape and some swelling on her left hand, which was believed to have come from Hickerson's watch.

The documents also claim that Hayden Panettiere locked Brian Hickerson out of a private home the couple was staying at. When people arrived at the address, an alleged intoxication Hickerson was standing in the driveway.

According to Perez Hilton, Hickerson believed that Panettiere was telling police "he beat the f*** out of her," something that he was trying to deny.

When police asked him about it point black, they noted that Hickerson's "demeanor immediately changed and avoided the question."

He also told police he had specifically paid their private chef to stay late so he "wouldn't be accused of his bulls***."

The chef reportedly confirmed that although he had been asked to stay, he had to go home at 1 AM. He also confirmed that he witnessed the couple arguing earlier.

Police confirmed to Page Six that they have arrested and booked Hickerson for domestic battery and were also charged with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself - both are misdemeanors in Wyoming.

He has since been released.

However, this was not Brian Hickerson's first arrest following an allegedly violent incident with Panettiere.

In October 2018, Hickerson was involved with an altercation with his father.

When police responded to a "domestic assault in progress" at that time, Panettiere was reported to open the door looking "frantic and struggled to unlock the door in a hurry."

Hickerson and his dad had gotten into an argument because the two had been drinking too much. However, he denied that he assaulted his father.

In May 2019, Hickerson was arrested for domestic violence due to an alleged incident with Panettiere.

TMZ reported that the police discovered "redness and marks" on Hayden Panettiere's body following an argument between the couple after a night out in Hollywood.

Hickerson was later released on a $50,000 bond.

At that time, he was charged with felony domestic violence later that month and ordered to stay away from Panettiere and not contact her.

The case was later dismissed because they were unable to "secure a material witness."

Despite reports of a split and domestic abuse, the "Nashville" actress said they never parted.

In November 2019, Hayden Panettiere told TMZ that there were never any problems between the pair in the first place.

"Everything's always been okay."

The news portal noted that the actress was all smiles despite the somewhat serious tone of the chat.

She even described the idea of "any altercations" as "ridiculous," saying, "If you only knew... it would be like getting into a fight, with like yelling at your puppy or something."

When a reporter pushed Hayden Panettiere to address reports that there was abuse, she said with a smile, "No, everything is totally okay."

