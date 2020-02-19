'Destiny's Child: The Untold Story': Beyonce and Solange Rivalry Revealed?

Mathew Knowles opens his heart in an interview with Hollywood Life and revealed that in every work that he does, he does it with his heart.

When it comes to speaking engagements, Beyonce's dad is not at a loss of materials. He could begin to speak about how he left his corporate life and decided to pursue his passion for music. After all, following his heart was what gave birth to Music World Entertainment, a music conglomerate with more than 300 million sales wordlwide.

Or he could speak about how he is dealing with breast cancer, the few men in the world to suffer from it.

However, instead of talking about himself, he decided to open up about his family and his children -- who were both once in a music group that ruled the world.

Behind Destiny's Child

Mathew revealed that when he and his wife Tina Knowles discovered that their daughter Beyonce had a gift for music, they knew that forming a girl group was what they wanted to do.

They brought together their children and formed the girl group named Girls Tyme. They joined the talent show "Star Search" and consistently won over the other competitors day after day.

However, their other daughter, Solange did not want to be a part of it. With that said, the couple became afraid that there was a budding rivalry between their two talented kids.

"Solange was very adamant that she did not want to be in a group. Most people didn't know, at 13 she was the lead dancer for Destiny's Child," Mathew said, per Hollywood Life. "I kept asking her and wanting her.

"And actually went out and got Solange on The Proud Family animation series, cartoon series, and it's Solange featuring Destiny's Child. And it was my last-ditch effort in hoping that experience in the studio and experience with promoting it would convince her. But she's a lot like me, Solange. And so she said, 'No, Dad, I want to be solo. And on top of that, she then named her first album, Solo Star. If that wasn't enough, if I didn't get it, she made sure I got it."

In the end, Girls Tyme did not win. However, American comedian, singer and actor Ed McMahon inspired Mathew to push through the girl group, noting that they do not have to win the competition to become big stars.

Eventually, while the name Girls Tyme might be unheard of for a lot of people, their songs "Say My Name," "Independent Women part 1" and "Bootylicious" have been established into what is considered as mainstream pop culture.

Very few people knew that the name Girls Tyme is made up of the same girls who made their way to music stardom.

Destiny's Child was born out of the talents of Girls Tyme. While Beyonce and Kelly Rowland were two of the mainstays of the girl group, the other spot was always welcoming girls with great talents.

A Second Installment

While "Destiny's Child: The Untold Story" teases readers of the truth that remains unknown, Mathew revealed that he has not yet revealed everything. He then promised that there will be a second installment of the book, which will reveal more about the girl group and how they rose to success despite the tight competition back in the 90s.

The second book, however, is expected to take a more academic track. Mathew wants to discuss entertainment and entrepreneurship at the same time.

"It will be more about artist management," Matthew revealed. He added that he wanted people to know that it was not mismanagement that led to the disbanding of the girl group.

"History is about telling one's story. If you don't tell your story, then somebody else will," Knowles said. "So this is what I'm doing in this book. I am telling his-tory."

