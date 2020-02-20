Hot Mom Kim Kardashian Broke Own Promise, But Gained Praises For It

Months after she promised not to post sexy photos again, Kim Kardashian shared the latest bikini pictures of her for Valentine's Day!

Together with her special photographer slash husband Kanye West, Kim spent her sweet holiday at a beachside as part of their romantic Valentine's Day trip.

The 42-year-old "Closed on Sunday" rapper prepared the surprise getaway holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and became that "Instagram husband" for her wife.

He made sure to capture the shareable contents of the KKW Beauty mogul before returning home.

The 39-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star flaunted her tiny, string bikini while sitting on the edge of the infinity pool in the first picture. Meanwhile, the second photo showed Kim and the ocean, which served as a backdrop.

She shared the few photos taken by West himself on her Instagram account along with the caption, "Valentine's Surprise Getaway (camera emoji) Kanye."

Their vacation happened before they attended the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where they shared the most awkward kiss cam yet in front of thousands of audiences. Kanye got slammed by the netizens for not paying attention to his wife and refusing to kiss her.

But despite the uncomfortable moment, it was so sweet of the Yeezy owner to prepare a surprise vacation for Kim before the unexpected incident.

Kim Received Praises

It was the first time Kim posted another daring look again ever since she made a statement last November 2019 that she would get rid of her habit sharing her bikini photos online.

To welcome her sultry photos back, the stunning photoset gained positive comments from their friends and fans.

Singer Noah Cyrus said, "You've ended me" while Chance The Rapper acknowledged the "real love" between Kim and Kanye.

She also shared the photos on her Twitter account where she also received compliments from her fans.

"Kanye is showing men how to treat their ladies the correct way. Thank you, Yeezy," one fan said.

Another die-hard fan wrote, "Damn Kim, your sexy asf I hope Kayne don't get mad for Admiring your beauty."

Kim Pledged Not To Post Sexy Photos Anymore

Kim has been known for her hourglass body shape which she modeled over her active years. She also made headlines in the 2019 Met Gala when she wore a latex Thierry Mugler dress which was notably designed to display a wet-look.

However, in November 2019, she appeared on New York Magazine's cover story. She admitted that things are different now (referring to the wet-look style) since she is a mother of four wonderful kids and a criminal justice advocate at the same time.

The KKW Beauty mogul explained that she could not think of scrolling through her Instagram feed when she is with her kids knowing that there is a huge possibility a full-nude photo will appear on her phone.

"I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off," she went on.

But seeing her posting such photos again still excites her fans in some way.

