Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Marmite" brand are said to be "even more powerful" now that they have decided to step back back as senior members of the royal family.

It is worth noting that Queen Elizabeth II and other senior palace officials have reportedly agreed to ban the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from utilizing the term "royal" for their branding, which means they cannot capitalize on it and should remove it from their "SussexRoyal" brand.

"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'royal', in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing," the statement read, per The Telegraph.

Despite that, however, PR expert and deputy managing director of Four Communications Piers Bracher believes that even without "royal" in their label, the couple will still be in demand. Moreover, he pointed out that having the "Sussex" alone might increase their brand value.

"By creating the Marmite brand they've made something more powerful, which will irritate a lot of other people, including his brother," Bracher said, via The Daily Mail.

The PR expert also added that the couple does not need their royal status, pointing out that "they are very well known and liked in the United States."

"If I were them then the sensible thing to do would be to take off that word voluntarily," Bracher said. "Meghan is a savvy player in these things . . . [she] understands celebrity."

The Sussex Royal Website

After Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they are stepping back from the British monarch, the two launched their website called the "Sussex Royal" to promote their new non-profit organization.

It was reported that they have spent tens of thousands of pounds for the said website. They have also reportedly made an application for the trademark of the "Sussex Royal" brand to cater to their wide array of products such as clothing, stationery, books and teaching materials.

Meghan Refuses to Change "Sussex Royal"

Amid the controversy surrounding the "Sussex Royal" branding, The Express cited that Meghan and Harry refuse to change their label and intend to leave their website and Instagram account as it is.

"They are still considered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And they will keep the royal part in," a source told the outlet.

The Sussex's Instagram account @sussexroyal currently has 11.2 million followers, same with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account.

Last Royal Engagement

Despite Meghan and Prince Harry now living independently away from the British monarchy together with their nine-month-old son Archie, the Queen still expects the duo's appearance in their scheduled royal engagements.

Prince Harry is set to be in London on February 28 to attend the Invictus Games event with pop star Jon Bon Jovi, followed by the Sussexes' presence in Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 and official opening of the Silverstone Experience with racing driver Lewis Hamilton on March 6.

However, Meghan still has not yet confirmed her participation for two royal engagements, namely Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 and Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall. This will be their final engagement as working members of the royal family.

