Queen Who? Meghan Markle Accused of Ignoring Queen Elizabeth Now

Weeks before the much anticipated royal engagements in March, there is a possibility that Meghan Markle might ignore the Queen's invite as she still has to confirm her appearance.

The palace expects the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the British monarch to attend their last two events as senior members of the royal family. It is also set to be their first return in the U.K. after the controversial "Megxit."

However, nothing is set in stone yet, and Meghan staying in Canada and not attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music the annual Commonwealth Day service might very well happen.

Prince Harry to Return to London

Unlike the Duchess, Prince Harry has already confirmed his attendance at Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next month.

In an interview with The Express, royal commentator Omid Scobie revealed that as of this time, Meghan's attendance is still up in the air.

"That will be an appearance at least by Harry at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall," Scobie said. "This is the event that really takes place over two nights, Harry and Meghan TBC will appear at this event."

"It will likely be poignant for Harry as he is not just giving up his role as a senior royal but he is also giving up his military honors".

Scobie also confirmed that the Sussexes' "final engagements as working members of the royal family will be taking place in early March." With that said, should Meghan ditch and snub the Queen's invite, it means everyone has seen the last of Meg as a senior royal.

curtrently, the names of the attendees for the royal events in March have not yet been released by the palace.

The Queen's Order

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II personally requested both Prince Harry and Meghan together with their 9-month-old son, Archie to visit London and participate in the upcoming royal activities.

Concerning the Duke of Sussex's appearance, Her Majesty the Queen also appealed to Prince William and Prince Harry to put on a "united front" despite their differences.

"The Queen's hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March - even though there's still tension behind closed doors," a source told the Us Weekly.

Life After Megxit

Although Meghan and Prince Harry have announced their departure from the royal family, the duo is back to business as they are constantly traveling from one place to another.

Just recently, the Sussexes were spotted in one of the world's leading research institutions, Stanford University. Nonetheless, they were not there for speaking engagements but rather to discuss ideas for their new charitable organization.

Both were welcomed by the university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne and other professors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be enjoying the East Coast vibe after they were seen in Miami, dining with fellow A-list couple, singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez. Before this, the Sussexes made their first public appearance together at a private event for JPMorgan in Miami.

