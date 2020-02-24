[VIDEO] Lil Nas X Gives Disney World Couple the Surprise of a Lifetime

Who does not want wedding surprises like celebrities crashing your big day? That would totally be "a moment to remember."

Lil Nas X went all out and made an epic surprise after he crashed a wedding reception at Disney World last Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Grammy award-winning rapper posted via his Twitter account on how he hilariously went to someone else's special day ... uninvited.

"Just crashed a wedding at Disney World," Lil Nas captioned.

Wearing his signature cowboy hat and with an all-white sporty ensemble, the singer-songwriter was seen entering the hall hand-in-hand with the bride and took the dancefloor while his single "Old Town Road" played in the background.

Guests at the wedding were completely shocked by Lil Nas X's "grand entrance." A woman even blurted out "What the f**k is happening right now?!" as the singer walked past her.

The video went viral and gained more than 500,000 likes and 40,000 retweets.

Fans on Twitter instantly went crazy and expressed how lucky the newlyweds were to have a famous guest, especially the country trap singer himself

Online user @badtoarmani replied to the post by the "OTR" hitmaker and said: "Can you do this to my wedding."

Another one invited the rapper and said: "come crash my family reunion tomorrow!!!"

come crash my family reunion tomorrow!!!! — *°•.˜”‍️Ny‍️”˜.•°* (@lilnasxtra) February 23, 2020

Record-Breaking Single

Slowly but surely, the 20-year- old artist carved his name in the music industry after his debut EP "7" in June 2019. Since then, the album has gained chart-topping recognitions and awards.

His record-breaking song "Old Town Road" has generated more than $5 million and was able to surpass the reins of "Despacito" and "One Sweet Day" after being in the top spot for 17 consecutive weeks in Billboard Hot 100. This was also Billboard Top 100's most prized record in 60 years history.

With just less than a month after his debut, Lil Nas X made it to the number 18 spot on Forbes' top-earning country stars with $14 million next to "Wild One" singer Faith Hill and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

His single became a hit after gaining massive popularity in Chinese-owned social media app TikTok.

More to Offer

Lil Nas X has proved that he's not a one-hit-wonder.

After winning two Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for "Old Town Road" Remix (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus), the rising artist has other plans set for his music career.

In an interview by Power 105, Lil nas X confirmed that he aims to make "at least 70 songs" and assured fans that he has a variety of tarcks to choose from in preparation for his first-ever full-length album.

"I wanna have at least 70 songs to choose from for making like the 10-15 track album," he said. "For the EP, I had what, literally like 13 songs, and I picked like half of those."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles