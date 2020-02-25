On Monday, more than 20,000 people gathered together to celebrate the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash together with seven other passengers.

Pop icon Beyonce Knowles-Carter opened the memorial service honoring the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter by singing a heartfelt rendition of her song "XO." According to the 38-year-old singer, the said song is one of Bryant and his wife's favorite songs.

Beyonce followed it up with an impressive performance of her another hit song called "Halo."

The "Single Ladies" hitmaker looked ethereal with her matching tailored gold suit. Queen B chose to wear gold as a tribute to Kobe and his legacy as a Lakers superstar. She matched it with purple and gold jewelry, and a custom-painted purple nails with Kobe and Gianna's name on it.

Beyonce added another tiny touch to honor Kobe by placing a small button on her blazer that reads "KB."

While Beyonce's opening number immediately moved mourners to tears, the Queen of R&B may have offended the Bryant family by implementing a personal protocol during her appearance in the #TwentyFourever celebration.

No Pictures, Please!

Beyonce reportedly banned other professional photographers from taking pictures of her during her performance and her entire stay at the memorial service.

Despite being a public event, which is open to both fans and the media, Queen B made sure that she applied her rules during her stay at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to reports, editors from the Associated Press and Getty Images confirmed that the organizers of the event did not only prohibit them from taking snaps of Bryant's children but as well as Queen B herself.

"A Staples Center staffer was dispatched to make sure not a single camera was focused on the stage. The photographers couldn't believe it," a source told Page Six.

The insider added that Beyonce's move could have offended Bryant's family and supporters as she imposed such a policy to be able to control her image.

"It is so offensive to Kobe's family and the fans, Beyonce is so controlling of her image - she usually only allows approved selected images of her to be released - so no photographers at the Kobe memorial were allowed to take her picture," the source said.

Later that day, photos of Beyonce during her performance at the service were posted on her official website, beyonce.com.

The insider suggested that Beyonce did not only offend the Bryants but also scarred her image.

"This doesn't help Beyoncé's image at all, it hurts her. It makes her look like a diva. The memorial wasn't about her," the source said, adding other performers like Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera did not request the same thing.

Unflattering Photos

It could be recalled that Beyonce's publicist earlier targeted photographers and media outlets for releasing unflattering photos of the singer and demanded it to be removed online.

Despite the "no picture" policy, Queen B earned praises on Twitter as viewers noticed how the singer replaced some parts of her song to prevent triggering painful emotions.

While singing "XO," Beyonce changed the line "crashing into you" to "laughing into you," and swapped the line "You kill me boy XO" to "Just kiss me boy XO."

