Tom Holland Makes Hilarious Confession About The ONE Thing He Learned After 1,000+ Interviews

Tom Holland has been to countless interviews after he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of the "experiences" he got, Spidey finally learned to control the thing he is most notorious for.

Since his arrival to the MCU, Holland became one of the most talked-about actors because of his uncontrollable habit of spoiling things and secrets about their movies.

Four years later, the spoiler of the century is now confident enough that his days as a person who easily gives away confidential information are long gone.

No More Spoilers!

Now that he will be back again with "Spider-Man 3" is on its way, the 23-year-old "Spider-Man" actor hilariously assured everyone that he will not be revealing any secrets anymore.

In his interview with Hey U Guys, Holland revealed that while no information about his new film has been released yet, the young actor already knew everything after he attended the pitch meeting for the upcoming 2021 film.

However, even though he can spit out any details about the project any time, Holland said that spoiling things is not something he is still worried about.

"I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago, and I know all the secrets," he exclaimed. "But I've also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore!"

Tom's Biggest Blunder

Out of all the spoilers he exposed before, the one during the on-going display of "Avengers: Endgame" was undoubtedly the most significant secret Tom stirred up yet.

On June 21 of last year, Holland appeared on Britain's "Graham Norton Show" where he promoted his MCU entry "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

The host asked to give his movie's plot, but he ended up giving away the most crucial scene of "Avengers: Endgame."

"The film is a direct continuation of 'Avengers: Endgame,' so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark," Holland said. "Sorry if anyone hasn't seen the film! If you haven't, then you're living under a rock, to be honest."

Directors React!

Although the "Avengers: Endgame" already debuted in theaters on Apr. 26 -- two months before Holland accidentally publicized Tony Stark's death -- "Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo stated in May that the spoilers would be lifted after the film reached its second weekend in big screens.

In addition, the Russo brothers once told Ash Crossan that no one could "never be punitive" towards Holland every time he spoiled an MCU movie over and over again because he is the nicest person in the world.

Due to the high number of spoiling incidents he committed, Marvel Studios managed to keep his mouth shut in numerous press circuits by making "Doctor Strange" actor Benedict Cumberbatch chaperone him.

Whenever Cumberbatch felt like Holland was about to do the crime again, he would either jump in to answer the question on his behalf or personally censor Spidey's words. There was also a time when he even started singing to keep the young actor from saying things he should not say.

