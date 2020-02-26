Royal Snub: Prince William, Kate Middleton Expected to Avoid Prince Harry, Megan Markle With THIS

After stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to return to the U.K. for the first time since their announcement.

The couple has a full schedule and will reportedly head home in the next couple of days and remain in the country through the beginning of March.

However, during their return to the U.K., it is also reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Ireland beginning March 3 until March 5, right in the middle of the Sussexes' homecoming.

They are the first royals to carry out an official visit to an EU country after Brexit.

According to the palace statement, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will "learn about local organizations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills." They will also be hearing more "about Ireland's conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation."

With that being said, the Fab Four will not have much of a chance to reunite and will be keeping their distance from each other.

Royal fans were interested to see if the two couples would be attending any royal engagements together.

However, their contact seemed to be kept to a minimum, as the couples will only make a joint appearance for Commonwealth Day on March 9. They will be joining the queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual service.

A royal insider told The Sun that there are concerns over the clash, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's duties expected to overshadow those of his older brother.

The insider said that while Prince William respects Prince Harry's right to come back whenever he wants.

"Indeed, he is glad that Prince Harry is returning, however briefly, he wishes that it wasn't at the same time as his Irish trip because he knows what will happen is that the spotlight as far as prepares and TV are concerned will be fully on Harry and Meghan," the source furthered.

The father-of-three recognizes that for the media, this will be a big story, but it is not that he and Kate would be jealous of the coverage.

"They're simply not like that - but their tour of Ireland is an important one, and he would have hoped it would get due media prominence," a source close to the royals told The Sun.

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that the brothers are talking more and are on better footing after a difficult period. According to their source, "The brothers don't hate each other as has been reported. They do talk."

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal duties, Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped up their roles. The Cambridges did not bat an eye.

Williams and Kate seemed to make more royal appearances than ever. Their Instagram account became more active while their in-law's slowed down.

Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH style and will not be carrying out royal duties effective April 1. In turn, they will be allowed to pursue private endeavors and become financially independent.

The couple is expected to reveal their new brand name and formally launch their foundation in spring.

