Sussex Royal No More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's New Brand Might Have Been Leaked!

Last Saturday, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, had registered a website for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to the report, the registered site is sussexglobalcharities.com. It was registered through her charity, the Shoebox Project Foundation, which supports vulnerable women.

However, on Sunday, in a statement shared on Twitter, Jessica Mulroney revealed that she never acted on Prince Harry and Meghan's behalf.

"If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr. Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project."

The news of the royal couple's alleged website registration comes just days after it was announced that the couple cannot use the word "royal" in their branding.

A spokesperson for the couple told People Magazine, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' in any territory post-spring 2020."

However, in a lengthy message posted on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official website, they talked about in detail how the transition will take place while also insisting that Queen Elizabeth II does not have any ownership with the word "royal."

They said, "While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

Ungrateful Royals

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the said statement, critics have taken aim at them.

Piers Morgan was quick to find fault with it, saying that there is a "staggering disrespect" that they keep showing the Queen. He also called it "outrageous" and exclaimed "who the hell do they think they are?"

While the statement's intention was to clear rumors, one royal expert believes that it is very telling of how unhappy the couple is with the new arrangement.

Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that the underlying message is that they do not like the arrangement because they want to use "Sussex Royal." Moreover, the expert questioned why did they have to say that the monarchy does not have the power to prevent them from using it.

"My hope is the bitterness they seem to feel with the current arrangement will become most positive as months progress," Fitzwilliams said.

New Plans

Over the weekend, the pair also outlined their plans for their charity efforts, noting that they do not intend to start a foundation but instead "develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally."

They hope that by creating the "non-profit entity" will be an addition to their cause-driven work that they "remain deeply committed to."

In a report by People magazine, while there is precedent for other "titled members of the Royal Family" to seek employment outside of the institution, a review is still set to follow after 12 months -- at which the royal family will revisit the agreement.

Prince Harry's honorary military positions such as Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader will not be used and no new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed.

Prince Harry remains sixth in line to the throne.

