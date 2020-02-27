Nicolas Cage Spotted Holding Hands, Twinning With New Mystery Woman: Who Is She?

Is Nicolas Cage back in the dating scene?

Recently, the "National Treasure" star had a morbid stop and visited his own tomb in New Orleans along with a mystery woman.

The two were spotted hand-in-hand wearing matching leather jackets, black pants and white v-neck shirts.

Cage and the unidentified woman were said to be acting really close while leaving his nine-foot pyramid-shaped tomb in a famed New Orleans graveyard.

Per Daily Mail's source: "They pulled up in a private car with a driver. He just walked in with the woman."

The onlooker also added: "He was probably in there for 15 minutes looking at his tomb and then he came out. He waved to everyone and said: ''Have a great Mardis Gras.''''

pic.twitter.com/LIvnV90GoP Nicolas Cage visits tomb he bought for himself in New Orleans cemetery with mystery woman https://t.co/4ZQLrcENVt — SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) February 26, 2020

Dating History

It has been quite a while since Nicolas Cage was photographed with a rumored girlfriend after his short-lived marriage with make-up artist Erika Koike on March 2019 in Las Vegas.

Their marriage only lasted for four days after the actor filed for a divorce. The 56-year-old "Ghost Rider" star, however, previously revealed that he was saddened with the whirlwind relationship with Koike.

"There was a recent breakup," Cage mentioned in his 2019 interview with The New York Times Magazine. "I don't really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened."

The Academy Award winner also claimed that he was unaware that his ex-wife was in a relationship with another person. The actor even blamed the alcohol and admitted that he and Koike drank "to the point of intoxication" before the wedding.

Before his relationship with Koike, the actor had three failed marriages.

The first is with actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. Next is with Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, which only lasted for two years after their extravagant Hawaii nuptials in 2002.

His longest marriage is with Alice Kim, whom she shared a 13-year-old son named Kal-El. They were together from from 2004 to 2016.

The "Face/Off" star has another son named Weston (27) from his previous relationship with actress and writer Christina Fulton.

Unlike Hollywood actors Zac Efron and Chace Crawford who admitted they used a variety of dating apps, Cage showed a lack of interest in online dating.

"No, definitely not. I'm not on social media, but everyone else is so I'm like, well, what do I do?" he previously said/

Eccentric Style

The critically acclaimed actor was also known for his eccentric behavior both on and off cam.

Going back to his oddly unique mausoleum, the actor purchased a nine-foot tall tomb for his final resting place. It is also inscribed in Latin maxim, "Omnia Ab Uno," which translates to "Everything From One."

Reports claim that the "Con Air" actor's love of Voodoo motivated him to locate his tomb in the same ancient cemetery as the Voodoo Queen, Marie Laveau.

Aside from his pyramid tomb in New Orleans, he also purchased the infamously haunted LaLaurie Mansion and the historic Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, both were said to be foreclosed in 2009.

