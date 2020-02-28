Why Queen Elizabeth II Commits HUGE Mistake Pissing Off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Roughly a month from now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be officially cutting ties with the royal family as part of their decision to step down as senior royals. They still have a few weeks to complete some final royal engagements before they could fully embrace the independent life that they are longing for.

While Queen Elizabeth II has expressed full support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision, she also made a few moves that pissed off the couple and made them question if they chose the right decision.

Whether the 93-year-old monarch supports or loathes the couple's decision to turn their back on their royal duties is unknown, some people still believe that Her Majesty committed a mistake by letting Sussexes go, specifically Meghan.

Meghan Is a Key Player

British actress Helen Mirren is one of those who believe that the former "Suits" star is an excellent addition to the royal family's power team.

In an interview with Variety, Mirren -- who previously won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen" -- said that Meghan is an asset to the royal family due to her essential characteristics.

"Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family," Mirren said. "Charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet-natured, and seemed to be ... Wow! What a lovely addition. Didn't seem to be neurotic."

Meghan, Harry Found an Ally

It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also found another ally in Mirren as she openly expressed her support in the couple's decision to step back from royal duties.

In the same interview, the 74-year-old actress said she applauds Meghan and Harry's decision, although it can get complicated.

"I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it. Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated," Mirren said.

While she admitted cutting ties with the royal family also has a consequence, she believes that Meghan and Harry did the right thing.

"And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time," she added.

Mirren furthered that the press can now find another victim to attack, joking that it could probably be her.

No Turning Back?

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harry, through their spokesperson, confirmed that they would be officially stepping down from royal duties by March 31.

In the statement published on their official website, the spokesperson said that Meghan and Harry would be given a "12-month review" to make sure all arrangements will be beneficial to all parties involved.

So does it mean that Meghan and Harry can still change their mind with "Megxit" run back to the royal family after the "trial period?"

Well, it looks like there is no turning back as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly insulted with the Queen's move of banning them from using the "Sussex Royal" branding.

